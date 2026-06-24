Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Set for Accelerated Growth US$ 2,456.1 Mn by 2032, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market

Global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Witnesses Strong Growth Amid Rising Semiconductor Demand

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market is projected to grow from US$ 1,584.7 million in 2025 to US$ 2,456.1 million by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is experiencing substantial momentum due to the rapid expansion of semiconductor manufacturing, increasing adoption of advanced electronic devices, and growing investments in high-purity chemical production worldwide.

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Rising Semiconductor Production Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing global demand for semiconductors remains one of the primary growth drivers for the electronic grade phosphoric acid market. Electronic grade phosphoric acid is widely used in semiconductor fabrication processes, including wafer cleaning, etching, and surface treatment. As semiconductor manufacturers continue to expand production capacities to meet rising demand from consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and industrial automation sectors, the need for high-purity phosphoric acid is expected to increase significantly.

Growing Investments in Advanced Electronics Manufacturing

The global shift toward advanced electronics manufacturing is creating favorable opportunities for market participants. Governments and private organizations across major economies are investing heavily in domestic semiconductor production facilities. These investments are generating increased demand for ultra-high-purity chemicals, including electronic grade phosphoric acid, which plays a critical role in ensuring product quality and manufacturing efficiency.

LCD and Display Technologies Drive Demand

The continued growth of liquid crystal display (LCD) manufacturing is contributing to market development. Electronic grade phosphoric acid is utilized extensively in display panel production processes where contamination control and chemical purity are crucial. Rising demand for smartphones, televisions, tablets, and digital display systems is expected to support long-term market growth.

Advancements in VLSI and ULSI Technologies

The adoption of Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) and Ultra Large Scale Integration (ULSI) technologies is creating new growth avenues for electronic grade phosphoric acid manufacturers. As electronic components become increasingly compact and sophisticated, manufacturers require higher levels of chemical purity to maintain precision and performance. This trend is expected to enhance product demand across advanced chip fabrication facilities.

Increasing Focus on High-Purity Chemical Production

Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development activities to improve product purity and meet stringent quality standards established by semiconductor and electronics industries. The growing emphasis on contamination-free production processes is encouraging suppliers to develop innovative purification technologies, thereby strengthening the market outlook over the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific Emerges as a Dominant Regional Market

Asia Pacific continues to lead the global electronic grade phosphoric acid market owing to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hubs in countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The region benefits from strong electronics production capabilities, expanding investments in semiconductor fabrication plants, and supportive government initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic technology industries. The concentration of leading chip manufacturers is expected to sustain regional market dominance throughout the forecast period.

Sustainability and Environmental Compliance Gain Importance

Environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives are influencing production strategies across the electronic chemicals industry. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting environmentally responsible manufacturing processes to minimize waste generation and improve resource efficiency. The growing focus on sustainable chemical production is anticipated to create opportunities for technological innovation and market differentiation.

Expansion of Electric Vehicles and Smart Technologies

The rapid adoption of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and smart infrastructure solutions is accelerating semiconductor consumption globally. Since electronic grade phosphoric acid serves as a critical material in semiconductor manufacturing, the expansion of these technology-driven industries is expected to contribute significantly to future market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Vacuum Cleaners

By Grade

• <80% Purity

• >80% Purity

By Application

• Semiconductor

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• VLSI & ULSI

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

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Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market is characterized by strategic expansions, technological advancements, product innovation, and long-term supply agreements with semiconductor manufacturers. Leading companies are focusing on enhancing production capabilities, improving purity standards, and expanding their geographic presence to strengthen their market positions.

✦ Arkema Group

✦ OCI Company Ltd

✦ Israel Chemicals Ltd / ICL Group Ltd.

✦ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

✦ Merck KGaA

✦ RIN KAGAKU KOGYO Co., Ltd

✦ Taiwan Maxwave Co., Ltd.

✦ Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corp

✦ Avantor, Inc.

✦ Solvay SA

Future Outlook

The Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory through 2032, driven by accelerating semiconductor production, rising demand for advanced display technologies, and increasing investments in next-generation electronics manufacturing. Continuous technological advancements, coupled with the growing emphasis on high-purity chemical solutions and sustainable production practices, are anticipated to create substantial opportunities for industry participants. As digital transformation and smart technologies continue to reshape global industries, electronic grade phosphoric acid will remain a critical material supporting the evolution of the electronics ecosystem.

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About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research delivers strategic research solutions that drive business growth. Founded in 2012 and registered in England and Wales in 2023 as Persistence Research & Consultancy Services Ltd., we have completed 3,600+ custom and syndicated studies and supported 2,700+ projects for leading research firms. Combining traditional methodologies with modern tools, we provide actionable insights to multinational corporations, consultants, investors, and government bodies, earning strong trust through long-term client relationships.

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