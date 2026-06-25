Clinical Use of Type-I Collagen Matrix for Breast Reconstruction After Cancer Excision

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published peer-reviewed clinical study reports outcomes associated with the use of Type-I collagen matrix for tissue repair and breast reconstruction following breast cancer excision. The publication enhances the clinical evidence regarding regenerative biomaterials used in reconstructive surgery.The study, titled "Regenerative High Purity Type I Collagen Scaffold for Breast Cancer Excision Repair and Reconstruction: A Prospective Multicenter Clinical Trial" ( Cureus, 2025 ), describes clinical outcomes associated with the use of Type-I collagen scaffold as part of reconstruction following breast cancer surgery. The publication reports observations related to tissue repair and reconstruction in patients undergoing breast tissue excision. The prospective multicenter study enrolled 40 patients with a two-month follow-up period. MRI findings indicated tissue integration within treated defects, and validated patient-reported outcome measures were collected throughout follow-up. The authors note that these findings support continued clinical evaluation of collagen-based scaffolds as an approach for partial breast reconstruction.Breast-conserving surgery has increased the need for reconstructive techniques that restore tissue volume while minimizing additional surgical intervention. The published study evaluates a collagen-based extracellular matrix designed to support tissue repair following cancer excision.According to the authors, the collagen matrix was incorporated into the reconstructive procedure and demonstrated tissue integration during follow-up. They concluded that additional studies involving larger patient populations are warranted to further evaluate the role of collagen matrices in reconstructive surgery.Study observations reported by the authors include:• Tissue integration observed during follow-up.• MRI findings consistent with remodeling of the treated site.• Patient-reported outcome measures collected throughout the study.The publication adds to the peer-reviewed literature evaluating collagen-based biomaterials for reconstructive surgery and tissue repair.About Surgicoll-MeshSurgicoll-Meshis a sterile, absorbable Type-I collagen implant intended for soft tissue repair, reinforcement, and reconstructive surgical applications. The product is manufactured by Advanced Biotech Products (P) Ltd., Chennai, India, using collagen purification technology developed by Encoll Corporation, Fremont, California, USA.About Advanced Biotech Products (P) Ltd.Advanced Biotech Products (P) Ltd. develops and manufactures collagen-based biomaterials for wound care, dental applications, soft tissue repair, and reconstructive surgery.

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