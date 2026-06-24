Community Science: Monarch Monitoring - Five Rivers (Recurring Event)

Thursdays, June 25–August 20, 1:00–2:00 p.m. Community Science: Monarch Monitoring For more than 20 years, data collected at Five Rivers has been contributed to this continent-wide community science project conducted through Monarch Joint Venture and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. Join volunteers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in conserving monarchs and advancing the understanding of butterfly ecology and migration. Wear long pants and bring a sun hat and water. We will meet at the visitor center. Visit https://mlmp.org/ to learn more about the project. Call 518-475-0291 by the Monday prior to register. (GOGO #50)

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