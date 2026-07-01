Corporater Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Enterprise Architecture 2026

Corporater - The GPRC Platform Corporater Named as a Sample Vendor in in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) category

Corporater is recognized within the Digital Twin of an Organization category, rated “Transformational”

When strategy, performance, risk, and compliance are connected in one living model, AI becomes reliable, governance becomes operationalized, and organizations can make better decisions faster.” — Owe Lie-Bjelland, Director GPRC, Corporater

OSLO, NORWAY, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporater, the enterprise Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) platform, today announced it has been named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Architecture 2026, within the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) Platforms category.

The Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms category has been rated “Transformational” by Gartner. We feel this is the highest benefit classification in the Hype Cycle framework – reflecting the view that DTO platforms will fundamentally change how organizations operate, govern, and create value. We believe this is the first time the DTO Platforms category has been featured in this Hype Cycle.

“Being recognized by Gartner in the Hype Cycle for Enterprise Architecture confirms what our customers already know: that the Digital Twin of an Organization is not a future concept - it is the governance architecture enterprises need today. Corporater has been building DTO-native, integrated GPRC solutions since 2018, and this recognition validates both the market and our position within it. When strategy, performance, risk, and compliance are connected in one living model, AI becomes reliable, governance becomes operationalized, and organizations can make better decisions faster.” - Owe Lie-Bjelland, Director GPRC, Corporater.

Corporater’s Digital Twin of an Organization Platform

Corporater’s GPRC Platform is purpose-built on a Digital Twin architecture, creating a living, connected model of an organization’s strategies, processes, risks, controls, and performance indicators. Unlike point GRC solutions or adapted ITSM platforms, Corporater’s DTO connects all governance domains in one integrated system - enabling AI to operate with the context, structure, and accountability it needs to produce reliable, auditable outputs.

Corporater’s platform primarily addresses two high-value DTO use cases:

- DTO for Governance, Risk and Compliance: Enterprise and integrated risk management, operational resilience, IT and cyber risk governance, and compliance management - connected to strategic objectives and performance in real time.

- DTO for Strategy Realization: Strategy planning and execution, corporate performance management, balanced scorecards, and KPI management - with risk appetite embedded into every strategic decision.

As enterprises increasingly seek to operationalize AI, Digital Twins are emerging as a critical foundation for governed, trustworthy, and context-aware AI. By combining its DTO framework with AI-powered capabilities, Corporater enables organizations to automate workflows, generate insights, and support decision-making while maintaining governance, transparency, and accountability.

Source: Gartner Report, Hype Cycle for Enterprise Architecture, 2026, By Gilbert van der Heiden, Andrei Razvan Sachelarescu, May 2026.

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Corporater:

Corporater is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions for Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) management. With more than 25 years of experience, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Corporater empowers medium and large organizations to achieve their objectives for effective GRC and Performance programs.

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