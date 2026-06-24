spektr Launches spektrQ to Answer Compliance's Hardest AI Question: Where to Start

spektrQ is a dedicated team of compliance experts and AI practitioners embedded directly into every client relationship at spektr from day one. Specializing in helping large-scale financial institutions find AI opportunities for their compliance workflows.

New embedded team brings compliance practitioners and AI specialists into every enterprise client relationship from day one.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- spektr , the AI compliance platform for financial services, today announced the launch of spektrQ, a dedicated team of compliance experts and AI practitioners embedded directly into every client relationship from day one, to help compliance teams find and act on their highest-value AI opportunities.The launch follows spektr’s recent $20 million Series A funding round led by NEA, with participation from Northzone, Seedcamp, and PSV Tech, and signals how the company is deploying that capital: not only to expand its platform, but to change what enterprise compliance teams can expect from a technology partner. spektr’s platform focuses on replacing manual compliance operations across KYC, KYB, and AML with configurable agentic workflows and AI-powered automation.AI has already entered financial services, including compliance. Yet for many institutions, compliance operating models have not meaningfully changed. While expertise is plentiful, the true obstacle lies in navigating compliance, one of the most complex frameworks for successful AI integration. Technology decisions must account for fragmented systems, personal accountability, risk calibration, auditability, and outputs that may need to withstand regulatory scrutiny years after a decision is made.spektrQ is designed to close that gap, specializing in helping large-scale organizations find AI opportunities for their compliance workflows. Rather than acting as a support desk or post-sale professional services add-on, spektrQ becomes part of every spektr engagement. The team works with compliance and operations leaders to identify where AI can create tangible value, determine which workflows to address first, configure agents for the client’s operating environment, and support deployment long after go-live.“Every other function has found a way to turn AI into a number it can stand behind. Compliance can get there too. What has been missing is the map,” said Mikkel Skarnager, CEO and Co-founder of spektr. “Before a single agent ships, we map the compliance workflows, identify where AI lands measurable impact, and build the roadmap together. We're a team that has spent years deploying AI in production compliance environments and knows the difference between a workflow that looks automatable and one that actually is.”Historically, banks and enterprise financial institutions have often spent months and significant consulting budgets mapping how new technology should fit into legacy compliance stacks before implementation begins. spektrQ changes that model by building expertise into the platform relationship from the start.The initiative is led by Andreas Jørck, formerly of BCG, who specializes in compliance transformation and AI strategy. Jørck will work directly with compliance and operations leaders to identify where AI belongs in their operations, mapping workflows, stress-testing assumptions, and building the case for where to move first.With spektrQ, compliance teams can identify and activate AI opportunities in their workflows, from sanctions screening and false-positive reduction to KYB onboarding and ongoing due diligence. Every workflow is built to be fully auditable, highly configurable, and perfectly aligned with the client’s risk policies and regulatory obligations.spektrQ is already working with financial institutions today. More information is available at https://q.spektr.com/ About spektrspektr is an AI compliance platform that helps financial institutions automate onboarding, monitoring, risk, remediation, and compliance operations at scale. Built for banks, fintechs, and regulated enterprises, spektr combines configurable workflows with AI agents that support KYC, KYB, AML, document checks, ownership mapping, risk analysis, and ongoing due diligence. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, with offices in London and Iași.

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