Sodium Citrate Market Register Growth of 4.1% CAGR To Reach USD 1.2 billion by 2031

sodium citrate

Sodium Citrate Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Application, and by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sodium citrate market size was generated $813.6 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, witnessing by a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.The wide applications of sodium citrate among food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industrial uses drive the growth of the global sodium citrate market.Sodium citrate is extracted from natural sources and thus, it is a natural ingredient. The growth of the vegan population and the increasing demand for vegan skin care products along with the vegan food ingredients will propel the market during the forecast period. Moreover, veganism is not only restricted to consuming vegan food, but it has also expanded in daily used products such as cosmetics, personal care and clothing.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07340 The wide applications of sodium citrate among food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industrial uses drive the growth of the global sodium citrate market. However, the health risks associated with consuming too much sodium in the daily diet restrict the market growth. Moreover, the increased use of sodium citrate as an environmentally friendly material in detergents is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.Sodium citrate is the sodium salt of citric acid, a weak organic acid found in plants and animals, most notably citrus fruits. Citric acid, in fact, is what gives citrus fruits their characteristic acidic flavor. Sodium citrate is a plant-based ingredient. It is typically synthesized or derived from plant-based sources.Sodium citrate is primarily used in the food & beverage industries. According to Allied Market Research, the global food & beverage industry is growing at a 5% annual rate. High demand for food & beverage products of consumers necessitated the development of new products. This has also resulted in high demand for products with a longer shelf life. Change in demographics, rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the expansion of the retail industry all contribute to the expansion of the food & beverage industry. According to AMR research, the global e-commerce food & beverage market is worth $ 440 billion and is expected to grow to $860 billion by 2025. Thus, the growth of the food and beverage industry is one of the major sodium citrate market trends.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a591e33a2b4fc0c31a92d0affd2b3484 Sodium citrate is also widely used in the pharmaceutical industry. It is used to regulate pH. It has the ability to act as an alkalizing, buffering, emulsifying, and sequestering agent. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Select Committee on Generally Recognized as Safe, citrate salts, including sodium citrate, are generally regarded as safe when used in normal quantities. It works by eliminating excess acid from the blood and urine. It is also authorized to treat metabolic acidosis. The global pharmaceutical industry was valued at $1.42 trillion in 2021, according to AMR analysis. The high product use and growth of end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals are anticipated to propel the sodium citrate market demand.Sodium citrate is primarily used as a buffering agent in cosmetics and skin care products to control the pH level, but it can also be used as a preservative. It is critical to maintain the normal pH of the skin as closely as possible, by balancing the pH of cosmetics and skincare products. Cosmetic manufacturers can adjust the pH of their formulations with ingredients such as sodium citrate, resulting in a more skin-friendly product. Sodium citrate is derived from plants. It is commonly synthesized or derived from plant sources. Thus, the use of products as one of the ingredient in cosmetics will create sodium citrate market opportunity during the forecast period.The rise in demand for vegan cosmetics is likely to open up a new market for sodium citrate producers. According to AMR analysis, the global market for vegan cosmetics is expected to be worth $16.6 billion in 2021 and $28.5 billion by 2031. The skincare segment is the most popular and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%. Concerns about environmental degradation, as well as increased awareness of animal cruelty, drive the growth of veganism. Veganism is a lifestyle choice that includes clothing and beauty products as well as food. Customer demand for plant-based personal care products is also contributing to market expansion. New formulations in skincare, personal care, fragrance, and makeup have emerged because of the growing popularity of clean, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products, which will flourish the sodium citrate market growth.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07340 According to the sodium citrate market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into monosodium citrate, disodium citrate, and trisodium citrate. On the basis of application, the market is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, soaps and detergents, and others. The food & beverage sub-segment is further divided into beverages, dairy, meat and fish, jams, jellies, and preserves, and others. On the basis of, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global sodium citrate industry , and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.49% from 2022 to 2031. The wide use of sodium citrate in packaged food will drive the market demand as consumers are focusing on the consumption of packaged food as they help to save time & suffice hunger.Leading Market Players:Archer Daniels Midland Company,Wang Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals,FBC Industries, Inc.,Hunan Dongting Citric Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd.,Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp.,Cargill, Incorporated,Natural Biological Group Co., Ltd.,Citribel nv,Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.,Pan Chem Corporation,Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.,Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG,Laiwu Taihe Biochemistry Co.,Ltd.,FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.,ATPGroupTrending Reports:Monosodium Glutamate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/monosodium-glutamate-market-A06852 Ascorbic Acid Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ascorbic-acid-market-A07444 Anti-Caking Agents Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-caking-agents-market

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