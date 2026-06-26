Yakiniku Rikimaru Announces Influencer Collaboration Program for American Visitors to Japan

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Osaka-Based All-You-Can-Eat Yakiniku Restaurant Invites U.S. Content Creators to Experience Japanese Wagyu and Yakiniku Culture

OSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As international tourism to Japan continues to grow, food experiences remain one of the top reasons travelers visit the country. Through this initiative, Yakiniku Rikimaru aims to introduce authentic Japanese yakiniku culture and premium Wagyu beef to a wider global audience through the voices of content creators and social media influencers.Known for offering high-quality Japanese beef, generous all-you-can-eat menus, and a lively dining atmosphere, Yakiniku Rikimaru has become a favorite destination for both local customers and international visitors seeking an authentic Japanese barbecue experience.The new program invites American influencers to experience Yakiniku Rikimaru firsthand and share their dining experience with followers across platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X.________________________________________Bringing Japanese Yakiniku Culture to a Global AudienceJapan’s culinary culture continues to attract travelers from around the world, and yakiniku remains one of the country's most beloved dining experiences.At Yakiniku Rikimaru, guests can enjoy a wide variety of premium meats, including Japanese Wagyu, thick-cut beef tongue, kalbi, harami, and a selection of popular Japanese side dishes. The restaurant’s all-you-can-eat concept allows visitors to experience the richness of Japanese barbecue culture in a casual and welcoming environment.Through this influencer collaboration initiative, Yakiniku Rikimaru hopes to connect with creators who are passionate about food, travel, culture, and sharing authentic experiences with international audiences.________________________________________Influencer Collaboration ProgramYakiniku Rikimaru is currently seeking:• American influencers residing in Japan• American travelers planning to visit Osaka, Japan• Food, travel, lifestyle, and cultural content creators• Influencers active on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, blogs, or other digital platformsSelected participants will receive a complimentary dining experience at Yakiniku Rikimaru in exchange for sharing their experience through their social media channels.________________________________________What Participants Will Receive• Complimentary meal at Yakiniku Rikimaru• Opportunity to experience authentic Japanese yakiniku culture• Access to one of Osaka’s popular dining destinations• Potential opportunities for future collaborations________________________________________Suggested Content ThemesParticipants are encouraged to share:• Their overall dining experience• Japanese Wagyu and premium beef selections• All-you-can-eat yakiniku culture in Japan• Osaka food and travel experiences• Restaurant atmosphere and hospitality• Recommendations for travelers visiting Japan________________________________________Why Yakiniku Rikimaru?Yakiniku Rikimaru has earned a strong reputation among both Japanese customers and international visitors for its combination of quality, value, and authentic Japanese hospitality.Highlights include:• Premium Japanese Wagyu selections• Popular all-you-can-eat dining courses• Wide variety of meats and side dishes• Convenient locations in Osaka’s major entertainment and tourism districts• Friendly atmosphere suitable for families, groups, and international travelers• Easy access from major train stationsWith locations in key Osaka areas including Namba, Shinsaibashi, and Umeda, Yakiniku Rikimaru provides an ideal dining experience for visitors exploring the city.________________________________________How to ApplyInterested influencers are invited to submit the following information by email:• Full Name• Nationality• Social Media Account Links• Number of Followers/Subscribers• Current Residence (if living in Japan)• Planned Travel Dates (if visiting Japan)• Brief IntroductionApplication EmailEmail: toshiyuki.m23@gmail.comSubject Line: Yakiniku Rikimaru Influencer Collaboration Application________________________________________About Yakiniku RikimaruYakiniku Rikimaru is a leading all-you-can-eat yakiniku restaurant brand based in Osaka, Japan. Dedicated to providing high-quality meats, authentic Japanese barbecue experiences, and exceptional value, the brand continues to welcome both domestic and international guests seeking memorable dining experiences in Japan.For more information, please visit:Website: http://handafood.jp/translation-en/ Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/rikimaru.osaka Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yakiniku_rikimaru/ ________________________________________Media ContactYakiniku RikimaruEmail: toshiyuki.m23@gmail.comWebsite: http://handafood.jp/translation-en/ Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/rikimaru.osaka Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yakiniku_rikimaru/

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