AEBL Returns Summer 2026, Continuing More Than A Decade Of Basketball, Culture & Community Impact Across Atlanta

AEBL League Captains

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL) returns July 4 through August 23, 2026, for its annual Summer Pro-Am League, bringing together elite men’s and women’s basketball, youth development, community engagement and Atlanta culture for an eight-week experience unlike any other in the city.Founded in 2013, AEBL has evolved from a local basketball initiative into one of Metro Atlanta’s most impactful sports and community platforms connecting youth athletes, professional players, celebrities, families and future talent through competition, exposure and opportunity.Known as “Where The Culture Meets The Court,” AEBL’s Summer Pro-Am has become a staple of Atlanta summers, welcoming appearances, participation and support from notable figures across sports, entertainment and civic leadership including Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Isaiah Thomas, Ty Young, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Toya Johnson, Monica, Mayor Andre Dickens and more.Over the years, AEBL has become known for creating an environment where NBA and WNBA talent, nationally ranked athletes, celebrities and community leaders share space with Metro Atlanta families and youth athletes, reinforcing Atlanta’s position as a global hub for sports and culture.AEBL Impact Since Launch:• 25,000+ annual summer spectators• $1.3M+ estimated economic impact benefiting Metro Atlanta• 50+ seasonal jobs and 100+ year-round employment opportunities• $100K+ donated annually toward youth and community initiatives• 11M+ digital impressions across social platforms• 50,000+ youth impacted through programming and developmentThe Summer Pro-Am League serves as the flagship property under the AEBL umbrella, which also includes Jr. AEBL youth basketball development, AEBL Girlz programming, the Atlanta Holiday Classic tournaments and the nationally recognized “Earn Your Name” All-Star experience.Beyond competition, AEBL remains committed to creating pathways for young athletes both on and off the court.Jr. AEBL focuses on foundational skill development and leadership cultivation for youth athletes, while AEBL Girls continues elevating female athletes ages 10–17 through exposure opportunities and high-level competition, including nationally ranked players and Division I signees.As Atlanta strengthens its position as a global hub for sports, entertainment and culture, AEBL continues proving basketball can be more than a game serving as a driver for economic impact, youth empowerment and community connection.2026 AEBL Summer Pro-Am LeagueJuly 4 – August 23, 2026Men’s & Women’s Competition | Youth Programming | Community Events | Family ExperiencesFor partnerships, sponsorships, and media opportunities:Cece Ivory470-358-0497carcelia@blckivorymedia.comTopanga Hall470--591-7362postjupiterpragecny@gmail.com

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