ASP SEIZES 190 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON I-40

June 23, 2026

Brinkley, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers seized 190 1-pound bags of illegal marijuana during a traffic stop Monday, June 22, 2026, on Interstate 40 at the 217-mile marker in Monroe County.

Around 6 a.m., Troopers stopped a black Chevrolet Silverado for a traffic violation. During a search of the vehicle, Troopers discovered the marijuana in the bed of the truck.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Oklahoma City, was arrested and transported to the Brinkley Police Department. Brinkley police then transported the suspect to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.