Governor Lamont Announces State Grants To Preserve 1,243 Acres of Land at 14 Properties and Improve 15 Urban Green and Community Garden Spaces

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is awarding $9.4 million in state grants to support the purchase and protection of more than 1,243 acres of open space through 14 properties in 15 communities. Additionally, $2.4 million is being awarded to support the improvement of 15 urban green and community garden spaces.

Funding is provided through the Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition Grant Program (OSWA) and the Urban Green and Community Gardens Grant Program (UGCG), both of which are administered by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

“Open space provides benefits to residents across Connecticut and makes our state a great place to live,” Governor Lamont said. “These community assets provide free recreational opportunities and connect our residents to all the health benefits that come from spending time outdoors.”

Recent statutory changes to these programs have made them more accessible and equitable and have led to sharp upticks in the pace of conservation recently. Within the OSWA program, underserved communities are now eligible for reimbursement of the incidental costs associated with land conservation. These statutory changes also included adding Environmental Justice Communities to the eligible locations for projects for UGCG and for increased funding for OSWA. This opened the door for more than 40 additional municipalities to benefit from both programs.

Additionally, nonprofits were also added as eligible entities for UGCG, which has increased participation. As a result of these changes, UGCG received the most applications and biggest demand for funding that it has seen since the program’s inception in 2007.

“The Lamont administration, our partners in the state legislature, and land conservation stakeholders remain focused and committed to protecting open space and realizing the recreational and environmental benefits it provides as we continue to work toward Connecticut’s open space goal,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “DEEP is proud of the recent statutory changes made in conjunction with advocates and the state legislature that have increased access and equity in these two programs. DEEP is excited to work with all these wonderful partners to bring tangible benefits to more communities across Connecticut.”

Since OSWA began in 1998, more than $199.6 million in Community Investment Act and state bond funding has been awarded to municipalities, nonprofit land conservation organizations, and water companies to assist in the purchase of more than 49,000 acres of publicly accessible land. Since 2019, almost $66 million has been awarded through OSWA to protect almost 14,000 acres. Additionally, since 2019, $4.4 million has been awarded for 36 projects through UGCG, with 2.4 million and 15 of those projects coming in just this award year alone thanks to recent statutory changes.

The grants awarded today are the 28th grant round under both programs. The application period for the 29th grant round of both programs is now open. Applications for OSWA and OSWA appraisals will be due by November 6, 2026, and OSWA appraisal reviews and UGCG applications will be due by December 4, 2026. For application materials and instructions, visit portal.ct.gov/deep/open-space/open-space.

The grant recipients approved in the 28th grant round of both programs is as follows:

Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition Grants

(listed alphabetically by town)

Project Name: Frank’s Field

Sponsor: Cheshire Land Trust (CLT)

Location: East Johnson Avenue, Cheshire

Grant Amount: $722,800.00

Size: 18.5 Acres

Description: CLT aims to acquire and protect this land, on the southerly side of E. Johnson Avenue and the easterly bank of the Quinnipiac River. The current agricultural use, which takes up a majority of the property, will continue, in keeping with Cheshire’s rural heritage. The remainder of the property will be improved to encourage public access along the river by way of a hiking trail, fishing spots, and a boat/kayak launch. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and accessibility features, as well as programming on the property, will render the field a destination for visitors of all backgrounds, ages and ability levels. The property is within an Aquifer Protection Area, a Natural Diversity Database (NDDB) area, and contains 100% Prime and Important Farmland Soils. Two of the property borders abut existing, protected open space. The project enjoys strong support from the Town of Cheshire, the Regional Water Authority (RWA) and the Naugatuck Valley Council of Government (COG). The land is high priority for conservation and will make an outstanding environmental and recreational amenity for generations to come.

Project Name: New England Scenic Trail (NET) Pistapaug Mountain

Sponsor: Trust for Public Land (TPL) and Middlesex Land Trust (MLT)

Location: Stagecoach Road, Durham

Grant Amount: $520,000.00

Size: 80 Acres

Description: The NET spans more than 200 miles through Connecticut and Massachusetts, connecting 41 communities and bringing millions closer to nature. Much of the trail crosses private land, relying heavily on informal agreements which are vulnerable to land use change and future property sale. To ensure long-term access and ecological health, the TPL and MLT seek to permanently protect two forested parcels totaling 80 acres. One parcel is on the northwest side of New Haven Road (Route 17) and the other is on the southeast side of Stage Coach Road, in the Town of Durham, along the Mattabesett section of the NET, at the base of Pistapaug Mountain in the Parmalee Brook Valley. The land features rocky hardwood forest and freshwater wetlands that support sensitive species. The parcels also strengthen the NET’s role as a wildlife corridor from Long Island Sound to New Hampshire and connect existing protected areas including the Wallingford Water District property. TPL and MLT will work with the National Park Service and the Connecticut Forest and Park Association to re-route the trail off the road, improving the off-road safety and hiker experience. These parcels protect nearly three-quarters of a mile of the trail and offer critical benefits for trail continuity, recreation and wildlife.

Project Name: Ilewicz Property

Sponsor: Wyndham Land Trust, Inc.

Location: Tucker District Road, Roth Road, Cutler Road & North Road, Killingly

Grant Amount: $1,194,000.00 plus up to $38,700 for incidental costs

Size: 312 Acres

Description: This property contains farmland and large tracts of forestland and is part of a large core forest extending into Rhode Island. Core forests are important breeding areas for many forest dependent birds like Scarlet Tanagers and various warbler species. Several vernal pools are present on the property, providing breeding habitat for salamanders and frogs. A portion of the property contains a rare Atlantic White Cedar swamp, a habitat that supports many rare plant species. There is an existing trail network on the property, good for bird watching, hiking and horseback riding. The farmland will continue to be hayed.

Project Name: Farm River Open Space

Sponsor: Trust for Public Land (TPL) and North Branford Land Conservation Trust (NBLCT)

Location: Southeast side of Middletown Avenue and west side of Farmington Drive, North Branford

Grant Amount: $611,000.00

Size: 25.81 Acres

Description: This parcel, formerly known as Amatrudo Farm, is near the Farm River headwaters and is a vital ecological, recreational and public health asset in a critical riverine corridor. Much of the watershed in this area of south-central Connecticut faces growing threats from nutrient runoff, aging wastewater systems, and habitat fragmentation. This purchase represents a key opportunity to preserve a continuous green corridor in an increasingly developed landscape. The parcel is surrounded by open space, water company lands, and Ceccarelli Farm, which is protected through the state’s Farmland Preservation Program. This unique property contains a confluence of ecosystem types, from mixed hardwood forest to riparian and grassland habitats. The property supports a diversity of key native species including the wood turtle, northern long-eared bat, and native fish populations. The Farm River feeds into Lake Saltonstall, a public water source for the South-Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority, highlighting the critical nature of its protection. This acquisition will unlock public access to the Farm River for kayaking, hiking, birding, and fishing.

Project Name: McEver Preserve

Sponsor: Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy, Inc. (NCLC)

Location: West Main Street, North Canaan

Grant Amount: $1,452,000.00 plus up to $100,745 for incidental costs

Size: 241.7 Acres

Description: This property is in the scenic Weatogue Valley, along the east bank of the federally designated National Wild and Scenic Housatonic River. It represents a critical link in a larger landscape of conserved lands. Across the river in Salisbury, extensive portions of the valley have been OSWA protected, including Tom’s Hill and Miles Mountain. The McEver Preserve will be a pivotal milestone toward safeguarding the east bank of the Housatonic River, ensuring that both sides of this ecologically and visually outstanding corridor remain preserved for generations to come. This purchase protects more than one mile of the Housatonic River and over one-half mile of the Blackberry River, conserving the largest contiguous tract of unfragmented riverine and interior forest habitat on the east side of the Housatonic River between the Massachusetts border and the Great Falls in Salisbury. According to DEEP’s NDDB, ten state-listed species occur on or near the property. The site supports three endangered, two threatened, and two special concern plant species, as well as prime and statewide important farmland soils, underscoring its exceptional ecological and agricultural value. The project provides public access to nature for the residents of North Canaan, a distressed municipality and community with limited open space opportunities. It overlaps an environmental justice census block and is within walking distance of downtown, making it ideally suited for community recreation and nature exploration. Its gentle terrain, open woodlands, and existing woods roads make it highly accessible for all ages and abilities. NCLC plans to add around three miles of public access trails, including an ADA-accessible trail and boardwalks and bridges.

Project Name: Nelson Property

Sponsor: Roxbury Land Trust (RLT)

Location: Route 317 and Lower County Road, Roxbury

Grant Amount: $531,050.00

Size: 65.79 acres

Description: RLT seeks to permanently protect this critical parcel that supports biodiversity and natural resources and enhances community access to open space. It lies within the Shepaug River watershed, an area of high ecological importance and features 34.8 acres of core forest, wetlands, vernal pools, and headwater streams that contribute to water quality and climate resilience. It is adjacent to RLT’s Baldwin, Gavel, Lily, Hurlburt Woods and Van Deusen Preserves, making it a key link in an expanding network of protected open space. Its conservation will strengthen wildlife corridors, safeguard habitats and wetlands, preserve the scenic rural character of Roxbury, enhance ecological connectivity and promote environmental stewardship for future generations. RLT will manage the property for sustainable recreation, education and passive recreational enjoyment, strengthening community engagement in conservation efforts. RLT will establish necessary infrastructure for stewardship and facilitate environmental education programs to foster awareness of the benefits of intact ecosystems.

Project Name: White Hollow

Sponsor: The Salisbury Association Incorporated (SA)

Location: Route 7 and Route 112, Salisbury

Grant Amount: $124,150.00

Size: 34 Acres

Description: SA will acquire 63 acres (34 acres to be OSWA preserved), where Salmon Kill Creek flows into the Housatonic River. The property adjoins and is part of the Appalachian Trail corridor. It is across from SA’s Belter Lime Rock Preserve, which connects to other SA preserves and the Housatonic State Forest. The property is almost entirely floodplain and mostly used for agriculture (hay and corn) providing meadow habitat. There are 53 acres of prime farmland soils and 2 acres of statewide important farmland soils. There is a pond and about ten acres of forest. The NDDB documents 11 state-listed species at or near this property. The project will greatly improve public access to the Housatonic River. Currently, the public puts boats into the Housatonic River at the Route 7 bridge, but that access is steep. SA will add an off-street parking area on Route 7 with a public access trail leading to a better (non-motorized) boat launch where the Salmon Kill Creek enters the Housatonic. The new trail and river access will add a convenient and attractive option for recreation.

Project Name: Hewat Property

Sponsor: The Salisbury Association Incorporated (SA)

Location: Lincoln City Road, Salisbury

Grant Amount: $468,000.00

Size: 96 Acres

Description: This mostly core forest property is adjacent to SA’s Yoakum Preserve, extending protected land from Centennial State Forest eastward almost to the Appalachian Trail. Two cold-water headwater streams (Burton Brook and Pettee Brook) traverse the property before draining into Factory Brook, then to Salmon Kill Creek, and ultimately the Housatonic River. The property contains a northern transitional forest of hardwoods and conifers, and complex terrain including ravine and ridgeline, rock outcrops and coarse, woody debris. The NDDB documents five state-listed species on or near this property, and DEEP fisheries data show that two special concern species of fish are present just downstream from the property. The site has prime, statewide and locally important farmland soils. The property is ideal for hiking. SA plans to extend its Yoakum Trail to this property, looping through the woodland, leading to Burton Brook, adding a convenient, attractive option for recreation.

Project Name: Whitetail Forest

Sponsor: Sharon Land Trust, Inc. (SLT)

Location: Gay Street, Sharon

Grant Amount: $243,750.00

Size: 64.5 Acres

Description: This property slopes from the heights of Red Mountain down to Beardsley Pond, a town drinking water reservoir. Surrounded on three sides by conservation properties, the parcel is connected to thousands of acres of protected land, including SLT preserves, Housatonic State Forest, Sharon Water Land, the state’s Sharon Mountain Wildlife Management Area and Sharon Audubon’s Miles Wildlife Sanctuary. The property is nearly all core forest with slopes, rocky outcrops, and a long ridgeline. There is an old field containing early successional habitat. The parcel drains to nearby Beardsley Pond, an important waterbody for wildlife and Sharon’s drinking water. The property has prime, statewide important, and locally important farmland soils and provides habitat for forest-dwelling wildlife that rely on shrublands. NDDB documents three state-listed species at or very near the property. Many species of fish, including anadromous and catadromous fish and fish of greatest conservation need, have been found in Beardsley Pond. The property is in an exceptional area for birdlife, adjoining three National Audubon Society-designated Important Bird Areas spanning thousands of acres. SLT will extend its existing Red Mountain public access trail to this property.

Project Name: DuPont Farm

Sponsor: Southbury Land Trust, Inc (SLT)

Location: Hulls Hill Road, Southbury, and Thorson Road, Oxford

Grant Amount: $1,293,500.00

Size: 148 Acres

Description: This property has been a top strategic goal of the Town of Southbury, the Town of Oxford, and conservationists for over a decade. It is a critical link in an emerging greenbelt of preserved open space and farmland, connecting Southbury’s eastern priority area of preserved open space (many with OSWA funding) with Oxford’s recent purchase of 340 acres of open space. Adjacent to the DuPont property is Southford Falls State Park and the Connecticut-designated Eight Mile Brook Greenway. It is in the middle of a large core forest tract. The property contains significant state-listed wildlife habitat and protects high-quality natural waters, including four vernal pools, perennial springs, and the headwaters of a stream that feeds Eight Mile Brook. It offers exceptional opportunities for public passive recreation, protects a ridgeline view, contains prime and statewide important soils, and has historic value, including a Native American site authenticated by experts from the Institute for American Indian Studies.

Project Name: Popple Swamp

Sponsor: Steep Rock Association, Inc. (SRA)

Location: Upper Church Hill Road and Popple Swamp Road, Washington

Grant Amount: $790,400.00

Size: 40 Acres

Description: This is a long-term and strategic SRA priority acquisition. It features active agriculture on excellent grasslands, 65% farmland soils (13% prime and 12.5 acres statewide importance), picturesque open space with a 0.6-mile level, mowed public access trail winding through a meadow and skirting a hayfield that accommodates a range of user groups, mobility levels and interests. It contains key habitats for Species of Greatest Conservation Need, particularly those used by early successional, grassland, meadow, shrubland, woodland with wetlands and a cold-water stream. Protecting the resources on this site will contribute to climate change resilience, adaptation and mitigation.

Project Name: Plummer Addition

Sponsor: Aspetuck Land Trust, Inc. (ALT)

Location: Honey Hill Road and Wampum Hill Road, Wilton and Weston

Grant Amount: $578,500.00

Size: 15.84 Acres

Description: The Plummer Addition contains high-quality wetlands and uplands that contribute to the ecological integrity of ALT’s 750-acre Weston Wilton Forest Reserve (WWFR) assemblage. This acquisition will complete a vital segment of the WWFR’s main hiking loop and enhance a regional trail corridor spanning state, municipal, and land trust lands. The parcel links protected open space to the north and south, including access to the Norwalk River Valley Trail, making it a valuable public resource for passive recreation, outdoor education, and community wellness. The property supports extensive wildlife habitat and contains wetlands that feed Mayapple Brook, a Class A watercourse sustained by cool groundwater discharge which flows to the Norwalk River, a downstream coldwater fishery. The WWFR is large enough to support area-sensitive wildlife like forest interior birds and to strengthen regional climate resilience by preventing habitat fragmentation. With open space in southwestern Connecticut rapidly dwindling, preserving this parcel addresses ecological, community, and climate priorities. It enhances public access to nature, improves trail connectivity, protects clean water resources, and provides lasting benefits for local residents and future generations.

Project Name: Stone Road Open Space

Sponsor: Town of Windsor

Location: Miller and Stone Roads, Windsor

Grant Amount: $455,000.00

Size: 79 Acres

Description: The Town of Windsor seeks to protect this natural habitat in the Farmington River watershed which drains toward West Brook, a tributary of the Farmington River. The site provides significant water-quality, flood-mitigation and climate-resilience benefits. Wetlands and riparian buffers on the property filter stormwater before it reaches the Farmington River system. The land supports diverse habitats – meadow, wetland, and forest that function as a local wildlife corridor. Conservation will protect core habitat and advance regional greenway objectives identified by the Farmington River Watershed Association and Windsor’s Greenway Plan, linking preserved open spaces in northwest Windsor with the Lower Farmington River Greenway. There will be a small off-street parking area on Stone Road and a loop trail for passive recreational uses, such as walking, birdwatching, and nature study.

Project Name: Grzesiak Property

Sponsor: Flanders Nature Center and Land Trust (Flanders)

Location: Cowles Road, Woodbury

Grant Amount: $422,500.00

Size: 23 Acres

Description: This parcel is 100% forested and bestowed with superior farm soil, documented wetlands and mature diverse trees, healthy understory with rocky ledges and outcrops. The acquisition advances Flanders’ mission of preserving valuable forest habitats and promoting nature education. It contributes to a 250-acre block of protected land, meeting the Follow the Forest initiative, as well as State of Connecticut and Town of Woodbury conservation goals. Two popular preserves will be connected with the addition of a new scenic trail system on this property. Expansion of an Audubon-endorsed bird-friendly maple syrup program will be realized, as well as opportunities for teaching environmental and agri-science programs to grades K-12 and adult students from a 30-town radius. The community impact will increase student engagement, community groups, urban outreach, trained volunteers, healthy outdoor activities, community service projects, field research and habitat conservation.

Urban Green and Community Garden Grants

(listed alphabetically by town)

Project Name: East Side Community Garden Refresh

Sponsor: Groundwork Bridgeport

Municipality: Bridgeport

Grant Amount: $31,000.00

Description: Groundwork Bridgeport proposes to rejuvenate four active community garden sites and one green space that serves as an outdoor classroom, all located within the East Side neighborhood of Bridgeport. All sites are well stewarded and represent important neighborhood assets, but require repairs and improvements to increase accessibility, usability, and overall functionality. Proposed improvements include the repair, replacement, or installation of new garden sheds, repairs to existing garden beds, installation of additional garden beds, landscaping trails and community gathering places, pollinator gardens, habitat zones with pollinator-friendly plantings, composting systems, irrigation, gardening, and stewardship supplies.

Project Name: Chaplin Arboretum Extension and Pollinator Garden Project

Sponsor: Town of Chaplin

Municipality: Chaplin

Grant Amount: $96,214.84

Description: In 2024, unstable root systems led to the removal of a significant number of trees outside of the Town of Chaplin’s Town Hall and Arboretum. The town, with assistance from UGCG, proposes to expand the Chaplin Bicentennial Arboretum, one of only two municipally-operated arboretums in Connecticut, into this recently cleared one-acre space, establishing a pollinator garden and walking paths. This installation will enhance biodiversity, provide educational opportunities, and serve as a passive recreational green space for residents and visitors.

Project Name: Restoring Tarrywile Park’s Beauty Through Art, Community, and Biodiversity – Phase II

Sponsor: Friends of Tarrywile Park

Municipality: Danbury

Grant Amount: $173,416.00

Description: Tarrywile Park, owned by the City of Danbury, preserves approximately 722 acres of fields, forests, ponds, and national historic structures, making it one of the largest municipally owned parks in Connecticut. The Friends of Tarrywile Park group intends to continue ongoing improvement efforts at Tarrywile Park. Phase II of this project includes the installation of fencing, selective tree removal, invasive plant management, native plantings, and landscaped picnic and reflection spaces. These improvements will build on previous improvement projects and continue to expand and enhance public use, ecological health, and long-term stewardship at Tarrywile Park.

Project Name: Bicentennial Square Park Final Design and Phase I Construction

Sponsor: Town of East Hartford

Municipality: East Hartford

Grant Amount: $105,350.00

Description: Bicentennial Square Park is a 2.3-acre passive recreation space developed in 1983 in honor of the town’s 200th birthday. It was intended as a space to honor the casualties of the Vietnam War, with a sugar maple tree for each of the 19 servicepeople who died. Currently, no trees survive on site, and the area has fallen into disrepair. This project represents a concerted effort by the town to restore this park to its intended purpose and former beauty, with native tree and pollinator plantings, and master-planning efforts underway to redevelop the park.

Project Name: Great River Park Improvement Project Amenities

Sponsor: Riverfront Recapture

Municipality: East Hartford

Grant Amount: $571,275.00

Description: Riverfront Recapture has embarked upon a bold endeavor to restore and improve Great River Park in East Hartford, securing almost $3 million in funding to restore and improve this landmark park along the Connecticut River. As an important addition to this project, the UGCG award will be applied to three designed and permitted planned amenities within the park:

Refurbishment of the Bulkeley Bridge Overlook: Removal of invasives and dead trees, riverbank erosion repair, restoration of masonry components, refurbishing existing benches, painting, planting grass and groundcover.

Refurbishment of Stairs and Ramp: ADA connection between the park and Founder Bridge walkway to Hartford.Includes the repair of damaged concrete, steel repairs to hand and guardrails, and painting of all metal surfaces.

New Signage and Bulkeley Bridge History Exhibit: Signage throughout the park to display entryway, conduct/rules, park amenities, and wayfinding signs. Additionally, the fabrication and installation of the Bulkeley Bridge History Exhibit to display and celebrate the world’s largest stone arch bridge, and one of the nation’s oldest bridges still carrying interstate traffic.

Project Name: Barnes Boat Launch Activation and Riverfront Access

Sponsor: Town of Enfield

Municipality: Enfield

Grant Amount: $250,000.00

Description: Barnes Boat Launch is currently a 1.12-acre paved, flood-prone, and underutilized parcel within the Thompsonville neighborhood in the Town of Enfield. This project aims to convert the launch into an ADA-accessible, resilient, and welcoming waterfront park, where the public can safely enjoy the Connecticut River while continuing to support small boat access. The project proposes to create a community beach zone, with gentle slopes and natural surfacing, to facilitate access and enjoyment of the water’s edge. Terraced hillside seating will enhance passive recreation and prevent erosion. New benches, trash receptacles, and interpretive signage will complete the site’s transformation into a new, safe, and welcoming riverfront park.

Project Name: Enhancing the Thomas Chapel Community Gardens

Sponsor: Southwest Conservation District

Municipality: New Haven

Grant Amount: $24,000.00

Description: The Thomas Chapel, located within the Hill Neighborhood in New Haven, currently functions as an open space meeting area and small community garden. This project, supported by the Southwest Conservation District, plans to improve the area by installing new perimeter fencing, expanding the existing community garden with additional beds, installing a food forest with perennial fruit and nut tree plantings, and installing new benches for public enjoyment of the space.

Project Name: Enhancing Common Ground’s Urban Greenspaces to Nurture Environmental Education and Recreation for All

Sponsor: New Haven Ecology Project

Municipality: New Haven

Grant Amount: $53,300.00

Description: The New Haven Ecology Project (NHEP), also known as Common Ground, was founded in 1992, and since 1997 has been responsible for 20 acres of abandoned city park land located adjacent to West Rock Ridge State Park in one of New Haven’s lowest income neighborhoods. Since then, NHEP has cleaned up the space and developed an environmental education community center, an urban farm, and the Common Ground High School, the nation’s longest-running environmental charter high school. To continue their mission of public enrichment and outdoor accessibility, NHEP, with the help of this UGCG award, will pave an ADA accessible pathway along an existing pollinator pathway, widen existing pathways, replace a pergola roof over sanitary facilities, add a deck to the farmhouse patio (an important public gathering area), purchase critter-proof trash receptacles for the facility, and conduct various other improvements to public amenities and areas in the facility.

Project Name: Towers Accessible Community Garden

Sponsor: Towers Foundation

Municipality: New Haven

Grant Amount: $63,750.00

Description: Founded in 1971, the Towers at Tower Lane is a 328-unit affordable housing complex located in the Hill Section of Downtown New Haven. Originally cut off from the rest of downtown by highway, recent progress has been made in reconnecting this neighborhood to the rest of New Haven through development projects. Currently, the area is within a food desert and contains little or no green space within walking distance. The Towers Foundation aims to combat this inequity through the Towers Accessible Community Garden project, transforming a 13,300 square foot, unused basketball court into an accessible green space and community garden area. Phase I of the project has been completed, and this UGCG award will fund Phase II of the project. Phase II includes the purchase and installation of a permanent shade structure, sprinkler system, water feature, garden equipment, and native pollinator plantings.

Project Name: West River Neighborhood Connectivity Trail and Barnard Nature Trail

Sponsor: City of New Haven

Municipality: New Haven

Grant Amount: $334,500.00

Description: West River Memorial Park totals 196 acres, with more than seven thousand residents living within a ten-minute walking distance. Most pedestrian means of access to the park are underdeveloped and unsafe. Completed in 2006, the Barnard Nature Center, located within West River Memorial Park, serves as an ecological education hub as well as a community activity center. Similar to the rest of the park, pedestrian access issues prevent easy or safe access to the center, contributing to its underuse. The proposed project aims to address these inequities through the following improvements:

Planning and designing a nature loop and cross-park trail section to enhance intra-park accessibility and increase traffic to the Barnard Nature Center.

Constructing one recreational trail, including an accessible path and elevated boardwalk within the Barnard Nature Center section of West River Memorial Park.

Adding trail amenities including an entry plaza, elevated boardwalk, interpretive signage, and accessible picnic tables.

Improving an existing rooftop garden at Barnard Nature Center.

Installing two pedestrian crossing light beacons at the park’s south entrance.

Project Name: Union Square Courtyard

Sponsor: Town of Putnam

Municipality: Putnam

Grant Amount: $246,373.16

Description: The Town of Putnam intends to convert a currently vacant lot in a high-traffic portion of their downtown area into a landscaped, ADA-accessible courtyard and gathering place. The space will feature benches, picnic tables, and plantings throughout. The newly minted Union Square Courtyard will provide residents and visitors a comfortable open-space area to gather, relax, and enjoy the outdoors as they explore the bustling downtown Putnam.

Project Name: Pollinator Outdoor Classroom by Hart Elementary School & Mill River Park Collaborative

Sponsor: Mill River Collaborative

Municipality: Stamford

Grant Amount: $48,000.00

Description: Hart Elementary School’s rear lot, originally used as an outdoor classroom space, was recently reconstructed into a public greenway corridor, constructed through a recent citywide transportation infrastructure project. While the initiative provided valuable public access, funds were not allocated for additional planting or use of remaining space in the corridor. The Mill River Collaborative, in partnership with Hart Elementary School, aims to reclaim the leftover and unutilized space from that project, and convert the vacant space into a pollinator habitat, native food forest, and functional outdoor classroom. Students and volunteers will assist in the planting program, creating different food zones and maintaining the area. Outside of school hours, the site will be available for public use and enjoyment, with benches, trails, and plans for future public events.

Project Name: Urban Fresh Gardens Community Green Space and ADA Accessibility Improvements

Sponsor: Urban Fresh Gardens

Municipality: Waterbury

Grant Amount: $25,000.00

Description: Urban Fresh Gardens, inc., with assistance from UGCG funding, intends to revitalize a currently underused community garden site at 77 Hill Street in Waterbury. Improvements include tree removal, site leveling, new garden beds, and installation of an irrigation system. The local community will participate, with youth groups participating in all non-hazardous construction activities such as assembling raised garden beds, material handling, and organization. The revitalization of this site will increase use and enjoyment of this community green space.

Project Name: Hayden Homestead Park Renovation

Sponsor: City of Waterbury

Municipality: Waterbury

Grant Amount: $360,328.00

Description: Hayden Homestead Park is the former home of mid-19th century industrialist Hiram Washington Hayden. In the 1920s, his granddaughters commissioned plans for this property to be a public park and transferred ownership to the City of Waterbury. This public open space is in the heart of downtown Waterbury, in the Willow Street Neighborhood, and immediately adjacent to affordable housing and community centers. The park has fallen into disuse in recent years, with overdue tree work, crumbling retaining walls, and overgrown landscaping. With aid from UGCG and community involvement, the City of Waterbury plans to entirely renovate this historic park, including:

Extensive tree removal and pruning for safety, aesthetics, and open space.

Removal of invasive plants and overgrown vegetation.

Repairs to retaining walls and stairs.

Replacing sidewalks, benches and trash cans.

Repair and replacing park lighting systems.

Install Wifi hotspots and security cameras for public safety and enjoyment.

Project Name: Community Garden Improvements and Walking Trail

Sponsor: City of West Haven

Municipality: West Haven

Grant Amount: $17,493.00

Description: The West Haven Community Center at 255 Meloy Road is the city’s first municipal community center with indoor and outdoor amenities for seniors, veterans, and the local community. The site currently features an indoor senior center, art rooms, media/cinema room, public meeting and gathering space, and a fenced outdoor community garden. The community garden, already in use by the public, currently has no formal access path or route, and access to the site is dangerous in inclement weather, as the slope becomes slick. The current proposed UGCG project addresses this need by creating an ADA-accessible path from the community center to the community garden. Raised gardening beds will be added to allow greater accessibility for those who need or prefer them. Additionally, a walking trail and several picnic tables will complement the garden and provide additional passive outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors.

Connecticut’s open space goals

Connecticut General Statutes Section 23-8 establishes a goal of protecting 673,210 acres—approximately 21% of the state’s land base—as open space. The goal calls for 320,576 acres (10%) to be held by DEEP as part of the state’s system of parks, forests, fisheries and natural resource management areas, and 352,634 acres (11%) to be acquired by DEEP’s partners, which include municipalities, nonprofit land conservation organizations and water companies.

As of December 31, 2025, DEEP estimates that its partners held approximately 256,568 acres, 72.7% of their share of the state’s open space goal, and that DEEP held approximately 265,830 acres, 82.9% of its share of the state’s goal. In total, 522,398 acres have been preserved (77.6% of the total goal), leaving an additional 150,812 acres remaining to meet the 21% open space goal.