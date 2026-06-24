Governor Lamont Urges Congress To Defend States’ Rights and Reject Big Oil’s Immunity Proposal

Governor Lamont Joins Coalition of Governors Warning That Proposed Legislation Will Limit States’ Abilities To Protect Working Families



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and a coalition of nine other governors from across the country are urging Congress to reject federal legislation that will grant sweeping legal protections to fossil fuel companies and limit the authority of states and local governments to enforce their own laws.

In a letter signed by the governors of California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin, the coalition underscores that the proposed legislation will interfere with longstanding state authority, prevent state and local governments from pursuing legal claims under state law, and create special protections for a single industry at the expense of taxpayers and consumers.

“This legislation will grant unprecedented immunity to fossil fuel companies and prevent states from enforcing laws intended to protect residents from pollution caused by these powerful corporations,” Governor Lamont said. “Whenever anyone—whether they are an individual or a big corporation—violates state law and causes harm, states must be able to hold them accountable. Congress should not carve out exemptions providing special protections for fossil fuel companies.”

The coalition also noted that states have historically relied on the courts to hold powerful industries accountable when unlawful conduct harmed residents, including major tobacco companies and opioid manufacturers. They highlighted that granting liability protections to fossil fuel companies will weaken the ability of states and local governments to pursue similar claims and recover costs borne by taxpayers.

This legislation comes at a time when communities across the country continue to face significant costs associated with more floods, wildfires, extreme heat, and severe storms driven by climate change. At this critical time, states must retain the authority to pursue policies and legal remedies they deem necessary to protect their residents.

**Download: Letter from coalition of governors to Congress on legislation concerning fossil fuel companies