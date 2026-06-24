Governor Lamont Announces the Families of More Than 350,000 Children Receiving Additional Summertime Food Assistance Benefits

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the families of more than 350,000 children in Connecticut are receiving a special summertime food assistance benefit in the amount of $120 per child through the Summer EBT program (S-EBT).

Administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services in partnership with the Connecticut State Department of Education, the program functions similar to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and provides extra food assistance benefits to families with children to help pay for food during the summer months while school is not in session. In total, more than $42 million in S-EBT funding is expected to be provided to Connecticut families this summer.

Those who qualify include families with children who are already enrolled in SNAP, the Temporary Family Assistance Program (TFA), or who are on Husky A with an income less than 185% of the federal poverty level. Additionally, families who were determined eligible for free or reduced-price school meals during the 2025-2026 school year will automatically receive these benefits.

“These additional food benefits will help provide support to families during the summer months while kids are on break from school to ensure they continue to have access to nutritious food,” Governor Lamont said. “Our administration remains committed to increasing food security for families.”

“We know how much families rely on school meals during the year, and this benefit helps make sure that support doesn’t disappear the moment summer break begins,” Connecticut Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said. “Our goal is to make this as simple as possible—most families don’t have to do anything at all to receive it.”

The funds were electronically distributed last weekend to the majority of families who qualify. Families who were not automatically enrolled in S-EBT can apply for the program until August 31, 2026, by visiting the program’s website at portal.ct.gov/sebt.

All families who qualify will receive the benefits either on their SNAP card or a previously issued EBT card, such as last year’s S-EBT card. All new families will be mailed a card. Mailed S-EBT cards may take several weeks to arrive due to the large number being printed. Anyone who did not receive the card and believe they qualify should call Connecticut’s S-EBT customer service line at 1-844-503-6871, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Anyone who needs a replacement card should call 1-888-328-2666.

For more information on S-EBT, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit the program’s website at portal.ct.gov/sebt.

Universal free school breakfast to start this fall

All Connecticut students enrolled in K-12 public schools that participate in the School Breakfast Program will have access to free school breakfasts starting in the 2026-2027 school year as a result of the fiscal year 2027 state budget that Governor Lamont signed into law last month. The budget provides $12 million to fund these breakfasts at no cost to families, helping ensure that all students have access to a healthy meal at the start of the school day.