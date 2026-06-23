Arkansas employment hits record high as unemployment drops to 4.2% in May

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 23, 2026) — Today, the Arkansas Department of Commerce, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, announced Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point, from 4.3% in April to 4.2% in May . The United States’ jobless rate remained stable at 4.3%.

Compared to May 2025, there are 21,532 more employed individuals in Arkansas. The civilian labor force and the labor force participation rate are both up over the year. There are 3,942 more unemployed actively seeking work, with the unemployment rate up two-tenths of a percentage point.

Arkansas nonfarm payroll jobs hit an all-time high of 1,351,700 in May, adding 2,900 jobs over the month. Eight major industry sectors posted monthly gains. The largest increase was in Leisure and Hospitality (+2,100), which hit a new record for the industry. Jobs in Professional and Business Services also hit a record high, adding 200 jobs. Modest seasonal gains occurred in Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+900) and Construction (+500).

Compared to May 2025, Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs are up 5,700. The largest growth occurred in Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+3,600), Leisure and Hospitality (+3,400), Private Education and Health Services (+1,400), and Professional and Business Services (+1,300). The greatest annual decline was in Government, down 1,800 jobs.

Arkansas Civilian Labor Force (Seasonally Adjusted)

Arkansas Nonfarm Payroll Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted, In Thousands)

Source: Monthly Survey of Employers, based on 1st Quarter 2025 benchmark. Notes: Current month’s data are preliminary; previous month’s data are revised.

Employment in Arkansas (Seasonally Adjusted) May 2023 – May 2026

Data for October 2025 is not available due to a lapse in federal appropriations.

Job Gains/Losses by Major Industry Sector (Not Seasonally Adjusted) May 2025 – May 2026

For more labor market data, visit www.discover.arkansas.gov