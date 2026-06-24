Limited Edition '90s Mickey Mouse Club History Sells Out Online, Raising Support for Youth Mentorship and Arts Education
Mouseketeers will reunite at House of Mouse Expo in Orlando, where a few books will be available. Waiting lists open for a second printing and Trade Editions.
To celebrate the book’s release, a group of All-New Mickey Mouse Club cast members are reuniting at House of Mouse Expo July 31st – August 2nd in Orlando where the show originated, for a live panel, signings, and after-party appearance. A limited number of books will be available for fans and collectors to purchase exclusively at the venue.
House of Mouse Expo's motto is bringing the “magic” H.O.M.E., and for a cast that came of age on Disney World soundstages, returning to the city where it all began to place the final copies of their story directly into fans' hands is a true homecoming moment. The House of Mouse Expo will announce the attending Mouseketeers in the days ahead. The guest lineup and schedule are available at www.houseofmouseexpo.com.
Always In The Club: The True Story of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club is the first comprehensive history of the show that launched Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, JC Chasez, Keri Russell, Britney Spears, Tony Lucca, Jennifer McGill, Close Enemies' Chasen Hampton, BET’s Raquel Herring, Hallmark Channel's Nikki DeLoach, and Rhona Bennett (formerly of En Vogue), among many others. The book draws on more than 62 original on-the-record interviews with cast, crew, and former Disney Channel executives. It documents all seven seasons and captures the training, the friendships, and the creative gambles behind one of the most consequential talent pipelines in modern entertainment.
More than a nostalgia piece, the book, at its heart, is a story about mentorship. Across all three volumes, it returns to the professionals behind the show who trained, championed, and inspired its young cast, and to the lifelong mark that guidance left on the artists they became. That legacy is the Foundation's founding inspiration. The cast members who were once mentored on that Orlando soundstage now do the same for the next generation, bridging the story told in the book with the work AITCF leads today.
Every Limited Edition purchase supports the Foundation's programs connecting young people with working artists and hands-on learning. Mouseketeers including Deedee Magno Hall, Jennifer McGill, Tony Lucca, and Chasen Hampton have led mentoring sessions and experiential learning at Disney Imagination Campus, taught acting masterclasses for children and parents, and guided aspiring young performers through the Foundation's one-on-one three-month mentorship program.
“Participating in this program was one of the best experiences ever! I enjoyed learning from the Mouseketeers after the workshops and exploring the parks,” said Audrey, a student in the Foundation's experiential learning program. “The highlight of my experience was performing a scene from Frozen on Broadway! I will always remember that I got an opportunity to perform at Disney World!”
“I'm extremely grateful for the experiences and connections I made with AITC, especially with my personal mentor Deedee,” said Mason, a student in the Foundation's three-month mentorship program. “Deedee granted me with feedback and tools that I feel has greatly aided me in developing my skills as a performer and has provided me with insight on skillsets that I wasn't quite sure how to start working on.”
“It's fun knowing that what you have to share is precisely what these young aspiring creatives want and need to hear,” said Tony Lucca, singer/songwriter, Mouseketeer, and AITCF board member. “Watching these kids go on to implement the advice and insights we share with them, and to such great effect, is truly a rewarding and fulfilling experience.”
Limited Edition copies of the book supporting AITCF's work contain material that will not appear in the upcoming Trade Edition, including a comprehensive episode guide, the full archive of fan-submitted memories, and a deeper photo collection drawn from cast and family archives.
Availability
Limited Print Editions: Sold out online. A waiting list with priority access to a potential second printing, is open now. A small number of copies available exclusively at House of Mouse Expo.
Limited Edition Master Digital Archive: Available now online. The complete three-volume work in eBook and PDF formats, with access to filmed concerts and exclusive digital drops.
Trade Edition: Planned for general readers, with release details to be announced soon by its publisher. Readers can join the launch list to be notified.
The Limited Edition waiting list, the Master Digital Archive, and the Trade Edition launch list are all available at www.mickeymouseclubreunion.com/the-book.
Supporters who want to give directly to the Foundation can donate at www.AlwaysInTheClub.org.
Always In The Club: The True Story of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club is an independently produced work of entertainment journalism and oral history. It is not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company.
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About Always In The Club Foundation
Always In The Club Foundation (AITCF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity co-founded by reunited cast members of Disney's All-New Mickey Mouse Club and the community of more than 10,000 longtime fans who helped build it. AITCF empowers young creatives through transformative mentorship, coaching, and experiential learning alongside working professionals, and builds stronger communities through its MMC'89 Social Impact Initiative. Learn more at www.AlwaysInTheClub.org.
Kristen Micqué Foley
KMicqué Communications
+1 614-477-4445
kristen@kmicque.com
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