Chairmen Guthrie and Bilirakis Announce Legislative Hearing on American Economic Competitiveness, Supply Chain Resilience, and Cutting-Edge Innovation
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade, announced a hearing titled American Global Competitiveness at 250: Legislative Proposals to Secure U.S. Technology Leadership.
“Our country’s history of innovation is a cornerstone of the American economy, driving entrepreneurship, job creation, and opportunity. New technologies ranging from quantum computing to artificial intelligence have captured the public imagination, but American leadership on these new tools is not guaranteed. By supporting innovation, strengthening supply chains, and ensuring fair competition abroad, we can achieve another great American century,” said Chairmen Guthrie and Bilirakis. “This hearing will be an important opportunity to evaluate many proposals that aim to bolster U.S. technological leadership.”
Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade hearing titled American Global Competitiveness at 250: Legislative Proposals to Secure U.S. Technology Leadership
WHAT: Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade hearing to discuss legislation regarding American economic competitiveness, supply chains, and innovation.
DATE: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
The hearing will focus on the following bills:
- H.R. 9385, PROTECT USA Act of 2025 (Rep. Fitzgerald)
- H.R. 7334, National Commission on Robotics Act (Reps. Obernolte and McClellan)
- H.R. 2321, United States Leadership in Immersive Technology Act of 2025 (Reps. DelBene and Pfluger)
- H.R. 6207, Chip EQUIP Act (Reps. Lofgren and Obernolte)
- H.R. ____, Open-Source AI Leadership Act (Rep. Evans)
- H.R. ____, American Quantum Competitiveness Act (Rep. Langworthy)
- H.R. ____, Biomanufacturing Excellence, Domestic Resilience, Output, and Competitive Know-how (BEDROCK) Act (Rep. Latta)
- H.R. ____, Biosecurity Modernization and Innovation Act (Reps. Pfluger and Houlahan)
- H.R. ____, Memory Chip Competitiveness Assessment Act (Rep. Miller Meeks)
- H.R. ____, Automotive National and Economic Security Act of 2026 (Rep. Harshbarger)
This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Jackson Rudden at Jackson.Rudden@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Daniel Kelly at Daniel.Kelly@mail.house.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.