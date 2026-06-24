Chairmen Guthrie and Griffith Announce Health Subcommittee Markup of 15 Bills Addressing Illicit Drugs and Health Care Price Transparency
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, announced a subcommittee markup of bills to safeguard Americans from illicit substances and increase price transparency in our health care system.
WHAT: Subcommittee on Health markup on legislation to bring real price transparency to patients and employers across the nation, as well as legislation to safeguard communities from the threat of illicit substances.
DATE: Thursday, June 25, 2026
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
Items to be considered:
- H.R. 1266, Combatting Illicit Xylazine Act (Reps. Panetta and Pfluger)
- H.R. 2004, Tyler’s Law (Reps. Lieu and Latta)
- H.R. 7970, STOP Nitazenes Act (Rep. Latta)
- H.R. 1561, ALERT Communities Act (Reps. Crockett and Gooden)
- H.R. 7994, HERO Act (Rep. Ruiz)
- H.R. 9389, Nutrition Education and Chronic Disease Prevention in Community Health Centers Act of 2026 (Rep. Harshbarger)
- H.R. 8201, Expanding Community Access to Health Services Act (Rep. Lee (NV))
- H.R. 9393, Lower Costs, More Transparency Act of 2026 (Reps. Guthrie and Pallone)
- H.R. 9397, Premium Transparency Act (Reps. Pfluger and Moran)
- H.R. 9396, Prior Authorization Accountability Act (Rep. Goldman (TX))
- H.R. 9390, Prices on the Wall Act of 2026 (Rep. Miller-Meeks)
- H.R. 3514, Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2025 (Reps. Kelly and DelBene)
- H.R. 9392, Medicare Advantage Cost Transparency Act (Reps. DeGette and Joyce (PA))
- H.R. 5243, To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to increase data transparency for supplemental benefits under Medicare Advantage. (Rep. McClellan)
- H.R. 9395, Transparency in Medicare Advantage Steering Act (Rep. Ocasio-Cortez)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.