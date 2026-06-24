Chairmen Guthrie and Griffith Announce Health Subcommittee Markup of 15 Bills Addressing Illicit Drugs and Health Care Price Transparency

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, announced a subcommittee markup of bills to safeguard Americans from illicit substances and increase price transparency in our health care system.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Health markup on legislation to bring real price transparency to patients and employers across the nation, as well as legislation to safeguard communities from the threat of illicit substances.

DATE: Thursday, June 25, 2026

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

Items to be considered: