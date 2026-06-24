POSTPONED: Senate HELP Committee to Consider Trump Nominees
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee’s vote on Trump administration nominees for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Labor Relations Board, and National Endowment for the Humanities has been moved to Thursday, June 25 at 9:45 AM ET.
Agenda:
- Nomination of Brett Matsumoto to be Commissioner of Labor Statistics, Department of Labor
- Nomination of James Macy to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board
- Nomination of David Prouty to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board
- Nomination of Michael McDonald to be Chairperson of the National Endowment for the Humanities
Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026
Time: 9:45 AM ET/ 8:45 AM CT
Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Click here to watch live.
If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.
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For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.
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