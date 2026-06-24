Alawneh Exchange Launches Alawneh Pay on Codebase Technologies' Digibanc as MENA Digital Payments Head to $462.41B

Alawneh Exchange, Alawneh Pay and Codebase Technologies Leadership Teams

Alawneh Exchange launches Alawneh Pay on Digibanc, advancing Jordan’s digital payments ecosystem and transformation.

Alawneh Pay benefits from Digibanc’s proven, scalable technology engine, enabling faster innovation, seamless integrations, and new revenue streams as it advances financial inclusion across Jordan.” — Tamer Mauge, Managing Director MENA, Codebase Technologies

AMMAN, JORDAN, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alawneh Exchange, one of Jordan’s most established and trusted financial service providers, has officially launched Alawneh Pay , its next-generation digital wallet, developed with Codebase Technologies on its Digibanc fintech platform. The launch marks a major milestone in Alawneh Exchange’s digital transformation journey, redefining how customers across Jordan access and manage financial services.For Alawneh Exchange, the move represents a forward-looking response to Jordan’s accelerating digitalization trend. According to the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), mobile wallet users in Jordan reached 2.59 million by the end of 2024, while instant payments usage climbed to 3.48 million, with digital transaction volumes growing 77% year-on-year to reach 224.6 million in 20241. In the broaded MENA market, digital payments are poised for significant growth, with estimations of reaching USD 462.41 billion by 20312.“Our customers’ needs are evolving, and so must we,” said Mr. Ayman Alawneh, General Manager of Alawneh Exchange. “Alawneh Pay is more than just a wallet. It’s a key milestone in our journey to become a digital financial leader in Jordan. With Digibanc as our foundation, we can innovate faster, integrate more efficiently, and deliver secure, customer-focused services that redefine convenience for our users. We chose Codebase Technologies because they combine deep regional experience with a proven technology platform, the perfect mix for a strategic transformation partner.”This initiative marks a major step in Alawneh Exchange’s digital transformation strategy as it moves to modernize operations, enhance customer experiences, and expand into the fast-growing digital payments and fintech space. Codebase Technologies’ Digibanc™ digital banking and innovation platform serves as Alawneh Pay’s technology foundation and empowers the company to deliver a secure, digital ecosystem, bridging traditional exchange services with modern financial experiences.By adopting Digibanc™, Alawneh Exchange secures a significant speed-to-market and innovation advantage. The platform’s modular, API-driven architecture allows Alawneh Pay to leverage pre-built, globally proven solution components that can be fully customized for local requirements, dramatically reducing launch time and development costs. This approach provides Alawneh Exchange with the flexibility to innovate faster, launch new features on demand, and seamlessly integrate with ecosystem partners including billers, card processors, and remittance networks.“Digibanc gives Alawneh Exchange a foundation for continuous innovation,” said Tamer Mauge, Managing Director – MENA at Codebase Technologies. “Alawneh Pay will benefit from a mature and proven technology engine that can evolve and scale alongside their business. Our platform’s flexibility means they can introduce new services, integrations, and revenue streams at speed — turning Alawneh Pay into a true innovation engine for financial inclusion in Jordan.”Looking ahead, Digibanc™ will continue to power Alawneh Pay’s roadmap, enabling rapid deployment of new digital products and innovation, guaranteeing easy collaboration with fintechs and third parties, to ensure Alawneh Pay can continually evolve to meet customer expectations and market opportunities.-END-Sources1. https://www.jopacc.com/media-center/news/jopacc-releases-its-2024-payments-systems-report 2. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/middle-east-north-africa-mena-100000051.html

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