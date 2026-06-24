Circular Knitting Machines Market Set to Reach US$6.0 Billion by 2033, Driven by Textile Industry Expansion

Circular Knitting Machines Market

Long-term demand remains strong, driven by energy-efficient machines, recycled yarn compatibility, and growing global fiber production.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global circular knitting machines market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, driven by increasing demand for efficient textile production and technological advancements in knitting equipment. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 4.1 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to reach US$ 6.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Unlike previous growth cycles that were primarily dependent on production capacity expansion, current market growth is being fueled by productivity optimization, digital machine control, automation, and the need for greater fabric diversification. Circular knitting machines are widely utilized across the textile industry to produce a variety of knitted fabrics used in apparel, sportswear, home textiles, and technical textile applications.

The increasing popularity of high-performance fabrics, rising investments in smart manufacturing technologies, and growing demand for sustainable textile production are major factors contributing to market growth. Among machine types, single jersey circular knitting machines continue to hold the largest market share due to their versatility, efficiency, and widespread use in garment production. From a regional perspective, Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to its strong textile manufacturing ecosystem, extensive export activities, and significant presence of apparel production facilities.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/36477

Key Highlights from the Report

• The circular knitting machines market is expected to reach US$ 6.0 billion by 2033.

• The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2026 and 2033.

• Digital machine control technologies are improving operational efficiency across textile mills.

• Demand for diversified and specialized fabrics is accelerating machinery upgrades.

• Asia Pacific remains the leading regional market due to strong textile manufacturing capabilities.

• Sustainability initiatives are encouraging adoption of machines compatible with recycled yarns.

Market Segmentation

The circular knitting machines market can be segmented based on machine type, application, and end-use industry. By machine type, the market includes single jersey machines, double jersey machines, rib knitting machines, interlock knitting machines, and specialized circular knitting equipment. Single jersey machines account for a substantial market share because of their ability to produce lightweight and versatile fabrics suitable for a wide range of apparel applications. Double jersey and interlock machines are increasingly being adopted for manufacturing thicker and more durable fabrics used in premium garments and technical applications.

Based on applications, the market serves apparel textiles, sportswear, home furnishings, automotive textiles, medical textiles, and industrial textiles. Apparel remains the dominant segment due to continuously rising clothing demand and changing fashion trends worldwide. Meanwhile, technical textiles are emerging as a promising segment as knitted materials find broader applications in healthcare products, automotive interiors, filtration systems, and protective equipment. Growing consumer preference for functional fabrics is further strengthening demand across these segments.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific continues to lead the global circular knitting machines market due to its position as the world's largest textile manufacturing hub. China remains a key contributor owing to its extensive textile infrastructure and strong export network. India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam are also witnessing increasing investments in modern knitting machinery as manufacturers seek higher productivity and improved product quality. Government support for industrial development and growing foreign investments further support market expansion in the region.

Europe represents a mature yet technologically advanced market where manufacturers prioritize innovation, sustainability, and automation. Countries such as Germany and Italy are known for developing advanced textile machinery and engineering solutions. North America is experiencing steady growth driven by demand for technical textiles and adoption of automated production systems. Emerging economies across Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually increasing investments in textile manufacturing, creating additional opportunities for market participants.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/36477

Market Drivers

One of the major drivers of the circular knitting machines market is the increasing demand for efficient and flexible textile production systems. Manufacturers are seeking advanced machinery capable of delivering higher output, reduced downtime, and improved fabric quality. The growth of athleisure, sportswear, and performance apparel markets has significantly increased demand for knitted fabrics, encouraging textile producers to upgrade their machinery. In addition, automation technologies, digital monitoring systems, and smart controls are enabling manufacturers to optimize production processes and reduce operational costs.

Market Restraints

Despite favorable growth prospects, the market faces certain challenges. The high initial cost associated with advanced circular knitting machines can limit adoption among small and medium-sized textile manufacturers. Economic uncertainties and fluctuations in textile demand may also impact investment decisions. Furthermore, the operation and maintenance of sophisticated machinery often require skilled personnel, creating challenges for manufacturers in regions facing labor shortages or limited technical expertise.

Market Opportunities

The growing emphasis on sustainable textile production presents significant opportunities for market growth. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in machines that support recycled fibers, eco-friendly yarns, and energy-efficient operations. The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, including predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and machine connectivity, is creating new possibilities for productivity enhancement. Additionally, increasing demand for customized fabrics and shorter production cycles is encouraging the adoption of highly flexible and digitally controlled circular knitting machines.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/36477

Company Insights

• Mayer & Cie.

• Terrot GmbH

• Santoni S.p.A.

• Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd.

• Pailung Machinery Mill Co., Ltd.

• Tayu Machine (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

• Jiunn Long Machine Co., Ltd.

• Wellknit Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Hang Xing Textile Machinery Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

Recent developments in the market include the launch of advanced circular knitting machines equipped with digital monitoring systems that improve machine efficiency and reduce production interruptions. Manufacturers are also introducing energy-efficient machine platforms designed to support sustainable textile production and enhance compatibility with recycled and specialty yarns.

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