DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCE HEMP RETAIL REGISTRATION ENFORCEMENT TO BEGIN JULY 1, 2026

Posted on Jun 23, 2026 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH), through its Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation (OMCCR), in coordination with the Department of the Attorney General, today announced that enforcement of Hawaiʻi’s hemp retailer and distributor registration requirements will begin statewide on July 1, 2026.

The grace period for hemp retailer and distributor registration will conclude on June 30, 2026. Starting July 1, DOH and the Department of the Attorney General will begin enforcing registration requirements and existing hemp product compliance laws.

This action follows months of outreach and education to help businesses understand and comply with Hawaiʻi’s hemp laws under Act 269, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2025. The law requires all retailers and distributors of manufactured hemp products, including online and out-of-state sellers shipping products to Hawaiʻi, to register with OMCCR. “Since the beginning of the year, our focus has been on outreach and voluntary compliance,” said OMCCR Program Manager Andrew Goff. “Now that the grace period is ending, it is critical that all businesses ensure they are properly registered and that the products they are offering for sale meet Hawaiʻi’s requirements.”

The Department of the Attorney General will support enforcement efforts through investigations and bringing actions to address ongoing violations that threaten consumer safety and undermine the regulated marketplace.

What Businesses Must Do Now

All businesses selling or distributing manufactured hemp products in Hawaiʻi, including online and out‑of‑state entities serving Hawaiʻi customers, must:

Register with OMCCR as a hemp retailer or distributor

Review inventory for compliance with Hawaiʻi law, including: Labeling and packaging requirements Prohibited product categories (including hemp flower, pre-rolls and vape products)

Remove or discontinue sale of noncompliant products immediately

Failure to comply may result in enforcement actions.

Enforcement

DOH and the Department of the Attorney General are implementing a coordinated enforcement approach. DOH will handle registration compliance and administrative actions for registered hemp retailers and distributors, while the Attorney General will assist with investigations and enforcement against ongoing violations of the registration requirement.

Businesses that have not registered, or that continue to sell noncompliant hemp products, are subject to enforcement. Enforcement actions may include:

Fines and administrative penalties

Product embargo, seizure and destruction of noncompliant products

Civil actions to stop unlawful sales, including court-ordered injunctions

Businesses that continue to operate in violation of Hawaiʻi law may be subject to escalated enforcement, including actions that can result in the closure of retail locations.

Property owners and landlords are also encouraged to ensure that tenants comply with state hemp laws. Properties used for ongoing unlawful sales may be subject to civil enforcement actions, and landlords may face legal consequences if violations persist on their premises.

Registration and Resources

All businesses selling or distributing manufactured hemp products (MHP) in Hawaiʻi, including online and out‑of‑state entities serving Hawaiʻi customers, must maintain an active OMCCR registration. A $50 fee covers a five‑year registration period.

Registration information, guidance materials and compliance resources are available at: https://health.hawaii.gov/hempprogram

OMCCR will continue to provide educational materials and technical support for hemp businesses; however, all regulated entities are expected to be in full compliance with state law and registration requirements.

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