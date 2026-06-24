Pink Laser Clinics Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Laser Hair Removal in the City of Manningham, VIC

CITY OF MANNINGHAM, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards proudly announces that Pink Laser Clinics has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Laser Hair Removal in the City of Manningham, Victoria. This recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, service quality, reputation, and overall business performance. Winners are selected following a thorough evaluation of customer reviews, business practices, and industry achievements.As one of Melbourne's leading destinations for advanced laser hair removal, Pink Laser Clinics has built a strong reputation across the city's eastern suburbs. Based in Doncaster, within the City of Manningham, the clinic is dedicated to delivering safe, effective, and personalised treatments using industry-leading technology and evidence-based protocols. Pink Laser Clinics specialises in laser hair removal for all skin types and tones, offering tailored treatment plans designed to achieve long-lasting results. The clinic utilises advanced dual-wavelength laser technology that enables clinicians to safely and effectively treat a diverse range of clients. Every treatment begins with a comprehensive consultation and skin assessment to ensure the most appropriate approach for each individual.In addition to laser hair removal services, Pink Laser Clinics offers a range of skin treatments designed to help clients look and feel their best. The experienced team is committed to creating a welcoming, professional environment where clients receive exceptional care and ongoing support throughout their treatment journey. The dedication of Pink Laser Clinics to innovation, client education, and outstanding customer service has earned the clinic a loyal following throughout Melbourne's eastern suburbs and beyond. Clients consistently praise the team for their professionalism, expertise, and ability to deliver noticeable, long-term results.Reviewers frequently highlight the clinic's knowledgeable and attentive staff, noting that clinicians take the time to thoroughly explain each treatment, how it works, and what clients can expect, helping them feel informed and comfortable throughout the process. Many clients describe the experience as comparable to consulting a trusted skin specialist and commend the team's genuine care, professionalism, and consistently high standard of service, with long-term clients praising the welcoming atmosphere and personalised attention they receive at every visit.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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