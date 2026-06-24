Embed Ecosystem to Debut BMI Merchandise Integration at Bowl Expo 2026

Embed expands its integration with BMI Merchandise, giving bowling and FEC operators seamless, connected redemption inventory management.

RFID is transforming redemption inventory management, and BMI is leading the way. Our integration with Embed delivers real-time inventory accuracy while reducing labour-intensive processes.” — Shelley Fernandez-Katz, President, BMI Merchandise.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embed , the world’s FEC cashless tech partner of choice, continues to expand its ecosystem integrations with BMI Merchandise, giving bowling and family entertainment operators a more seamless and connected redemption inventory management.Embed’s conscious partnerships with different business integrations enable operators to unify workflows across transactions, offerings, and attractions: Square POS for connected retail transactions with Embed’s cashless system, QubicaAMF for all things bowling, and now BMI Merchandise for prize redemption BMI Merchandise’s RFID-based redemption inventory system offers centralised management across locations, reducing manual labour with wireless scanning and delivering numbers straight to the integrated POS. This includes verifying hundreds of SKUs and individual items in seconds rather than hours. Integrations like this give operators more value for the systems their businesses rely on:“Embed is all about solving real operational challenges of our customers, so working with the right technology partners is paramount to cultivate such partnerships and system integrations,” says Michael Lopez (GM, The Americas, Embed). “With BMI Merchandise, we are extending that same integration philosophy to redemption inventory so operators can work with specialist solutions that best fit their business needs.”“RFID is transforming the way operators manage redemption inventory—and BMI is leading that charge," says Shelley Fernandez-Katz, President of BMI Merchandise. "Embed's integration with us connects precise, real-time inventory accuracy with the operational systems venues depend on every day, taking the labour out of one of the most demanding parts of running a redemption centre."“’Better together’ has always been our motto,” says Sara Paz, Embed CMO. “Embed works with the best of the best in and outside the industry of fun—whether it’s our partnerships with AWS, Apple, and Google to build the Embed technology stack on their scalable, state-of-the-art, world-class enterprise solutions, or working with our industry’s best like QubicaAMF and BMI Merchandise: both trailblazers in their respective biz segments. It’s entirely organic and comes as no surprise that our solutions are integrated; we’re like-minded as industry insiders and share the same customer base, who happen to be in another league of their own.”

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