After Raking in Their Cash, Lombardo is Siding with Union-Busting Billionaire Fertitta Brothers over Working Nevadans

New reporting shows that Joe Lombardo is siding with the “largest law breakers in [state] labor law history” over working Nevadans. After taking nearly $5 million from the union-busting Fertitta brothers, the governor vetoed pro-worker bills — including expanded sick leave, extended paid family leave, and greater worker protections.

In addition to blocking legislation that would have greatly improved the lives and working conditions of Nevadans, Lombardo appointed Kirk Hendrick, who worked for the Fertittas when they owned UFC, as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Instead of reviewing Stations Casinos’ licenses after they were found to have violated labor laws, Hendrick delivered key wins for the Fertittas.

And this is just the latest example of Lombardo doing the bidding for his billionaire backers. After blocking bills that would have lowered housing and prescription drug costs for all Nevadans, Lombardo also raked in millions of dollars from corporate real estate and pharmaceutical interests.

The Nevadan: These casino bosses bankrolled Lombardo. Some NV workers think it’s influenced his decisions



As he gears up for a bruising and expensive reelection campaign, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has been able to count on the support of two of Nevada’s wealthiest men—Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta.

The brothers and their company, Station Casinos, where they’ve left a trail of labor law violations in their wake, have emerged as Lombardo’s second biggest donors, collectively contributing nearly $5 million to Lombardo’s campaign and his affiliated PAC since 2022.

Now, after Lombardo vetoed a slew of bills during the 2025 legislative session that would’ve helped the workforce supporting Nevada’s tourism economy, the Culinary Union is questioning whether Lombardo’s decisions were influenced by his relationship with the Fertitta brothers.

Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union, told The Nevadan that Lombardo has been a “huge disappointment” for the Culinary Union and pointed to his connection to the Fertitta brothers.

“These MAGA bros are the [second] largest donor by far to Lombardo, are also the largest law breakers in labor law history [in the] state of Nevada,” Pappageorge said in an interview. “[This] is something that we think is of interest to voters.”

The Culinary Union began unionizing efforts with Station Casinos in 2010. Pappageorge has labeled the Fertitta brothers as the “worst law breakers” in Nevada history in terms of union busting.

Nine days after Lombardo was sworn in, he appointed Kirk Hendrick, a former Fertittas-era UFC executive, as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which provides regulations and licenses for gaming.

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