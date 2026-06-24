Emagia Launches Gia Inbox Agent, Bringing Autonomous Email Handling to Finance Operations in Global Enterprises

Emagia is a leading global provider of AI-Native autonomous finance solutions for O2C operations.

New multilingual, self-learning AI Agent reads, classifies, translates, extracts and responds to finance emails across Order-to-Cash and beyond.

The Gia Inbox Agent makes every inbox autonomous. It understands what a customer or vendor is asking, answers in their language, and learns the business as it works.” — Veena Gundavelli, Emagia Founder/CEO

HYDERABAD, INDIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emagia, a leading provider of Autonomous Finance solutions for Order-to-Cash (O2C), today announced the launch of the Gia Inbox Agent, extending its finance AI, Gia, directly into the enterprise email inbox. The agent autonomously reads, classifies, translates, extracts documents from, and responds to email across every O2C function — and any other finance inbox a center chooses to connect.For the global finance shared services, global business services (GBS), and customer financial services centers that run finance as a service to the wider enterprise, the inbox is one of the largest and least automated sources of work. Across finance operations such as O2C, collections, credit, cash application, and customer service, every message must be read, understood, classified, extracted and routed before an analyst can act — multiplied across thousands of emails a day, in dozens of languages, across every region the center serves. That manual triage drives up cost-to-serve, consumes FTE capacity, and makes consistent SLAs hard to hold across geographies.The Gia Inbox Agent removes that overhead, freeing teams to focus on exceptions and decisions rather than sorting."Global finance operations, shared services and GBS centers receive communications on email — in enormous volume, every region, every language," said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia. "The Gia Inbox Agent makes every one of those inboxes autonomous. It understands what a customer or vendor is asking, answers in their language, and learns the business as it works — one consistent way to cut manual effort, lower cost-to-serve, and hold SLAs in every geography."AUTONOMOUS EMAIL ACROSS EVERY FINANCE INBOXBuilt on Gia's finance-trained intelligence and self-learning capabilities, the Gia Inbox Agent ships with a prepackaged set of email agents for Order-to-Cash, with the flexibility to extend to any finance email inbox:*Prepackaged O2C email agents — ready on Day One for order management, credit, invoicing, collections, deductions, cash application, and customer financial services, each with its own classification logic, response SLAs, and reply language.*Multilingual by default — automatically detects the sender's language and replies in that same language across 25+ languages, so one center can serve every region without regional translation desks or bilingual-staffing premiums.*Intelligent classification and routing — every email is scored with a confidence level and an assigned action: auto-reply, draft for human review, or auto-forward to the right team, all tracked against response-time SLAs.*Intelligent document processing — extracts structured data from attachments such as remittances, invoices, and certificates for straight-through processing and ERP matching.*Configurable for any finance inbox — the same engine extends beyond O2C to Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Record-to-Report (R2R), treasury, or any process-specific mailbox an enterprise runs.*Self-learning and business-aware — continuously improves from team corrections, learning an organization's terminology, accounts, and customer communication styles so accuracy rises and drafts need less editing over time.FASTER RESPONSE TIMES, LOWER COST-TO-SERVE, CONSISTENT SLASThe Gia Inbox Agent is built for the metrics finance centers are measured on. By automating triage, translation, and routine responses, it lowers cost-to-serve per transaction, frees FTE capacity for higher-value work, and lifts the share of correspondence resolved with no human review — letting a center absorb more volume and onboard new entities or regions without adding headcount. Because classification rules, response SLAs, and escalation paths are defined once and applied across every connected inbox, process owners gain standardized, governed, and auditable service quality across geographies, with one consistent view of performance.The Gia Inbox Agent works independently or alongside Emagia's broader suite of finance AI agents and the Emagia Autonomous Finance Platform, which integrates with leading ERP systems including SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, JD Edwards, Microsoft Dynamics, and Sage. It connects to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and standard mail systems with no migration required, and operates with human-in-the-loop controls, inbox-level permissioning, and a full audit trail for every action.AVAILABILITYThe Gia Inbox Agent is available now. Finance organizations can connect their own inboxes and go live in minutes. Try now or request a demo, visit https://www.emagia.com/products/gia-inbox-agent/ ABOUT EMAGIAEmagia is a leading provider of unified, end-to-end Autonomous Finance solutions. Emagia’s flagship Autonomous O2C platform brings Agentic AI to transform credit, electronic invoicing and payments, collections, deductions, cash application, and cash forecasting on a single, integrated platform. Its flagship autonomous finance AI Agent, Gia, is one of the most advanced in the industry, trained with over 200+ cognitive skills in finance and with self-learning capabilities. Emagia’s platform has processed over $1 trillion in receivables across 90 countries in 25+ languages, in hundreds of enterprises, shared services, and BPO organizations. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Emagia has offices in India, the United Kingdom, and around the world. For more information, visit https://www.emagia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.