Phi Beta Sigma Brothers Launch International Health and Fitness Initiative Focused on Wellness and Accountability

Strongest Sigma Challenge

Strongest Sigma Challenge™ combines fitness, structured wellness programming, and competition to encourage healthier lifestyles among members worldwide

For 112 years, Phi Beta Sigma has led through Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service. Strongest Sigma brings that legacy to health.” — Ace Eversly

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated have launched the Strongest Sigma Challenge™ (SSC), an international fitness and wellness initiative designed to encourage greater participation in physical activity, personal accountability, and long-term health improvement among Brothers across the fraternity.

The initiative brings together members through a combination of social engagement, structured wellness programming, and competitive events at a time when chronic health conditions—including hypertension, heart disease, obesity, prostate cancer, and Type 2 diabetes—continue to disproportionately affect Black men in the United States.

Founded in 1914 at Howard University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated has spent more than a century advancing its principles of Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service through leadership development, community engagement, and civic involvement. Organizers say the Strongest Sigma Challenge builds upon that legacy by encouraging Brothers to invest in their own health while supporting one another in the process.

"The statistics are well known," said Dr. Kareem Nunnally-Rivera, an emergency medicine physician, licensed fitness professional, and co-founder of the Strongest Sigma Challenge. "Black men continue to face significant health challenges, and too often those conversations begin after a diagnosis. We wanted to create something that encourages action before that point. The Strongest Sigma Challenge is built around accountability, consistency, and Brotherhood. It gives Brothers an opportunity to challenge themselves while supporting one another. The initiative includes three primary components.”

The first is a worldwide social media challenge inviting members of Phi Beta Sigma to share workout videos, fitness progress, and wellness milestones through Instagram and Facebook. Participants engage by collaborating with @strongestsigmachallenge and using the hashtags #StrongestSigma, #StrongestSigmaChallenge, and #SSC1914. The campaign is intended to create visibility around individual health journeys while encouraging participation across chapters, regions, and generations of Brothers.



The second component is SSC60, a structured 60-day fitness and accountability program developed by Noel Fitness. The program combines physical training, nutrition, personal discipline, daily development, and participant accountability into a comprehensive wellness framework designed to help participants establish sustainable habits and measurable progress.

The initiative will also include the inaugural Strongest Sigma Competition™, a powerlifting-style event scheduled for Fall 2026. Competitors will test their strength in three traditional disciplines—bench press, squat, and deadlift—as part of an event designed to recognize achievement, celebrate commitment, and promote healthy competition among Brothers.

"For more than 112 years, Phi Beta Sigma has challenged men to lead through Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service," said Ace Eversley, co-founder of the Strongest Sigma Challenge. "The Strongest Sigma Challenge is built on those same principles. When Brothers challenge one another, encourage one another, and hold one another accountable, positive change becomes more than an individual goal—it becomes part of the culture. We believe Brotherhood can be a powerful catalyst for healthier lifestyles, stronger communities, and a renewed commitment to personal excellence."

While the challenge incorporates elements of fitness competition, organizers emphasize that participation is not limited to athletes, experienced lifters, or fitness enthusiasts.

"This is not reserved for the strongest person in the room," Eversley said. "It's for the Brother who is getting back into the gym after years away. It's for the Brother working to lower his blood pressure, lose weight, improve his conditioning, or simply become healthier than he was yesterday. The goal is progress. The goal is participation. The goal is creating a culture where health is viewed as an investment rather than an afterthought."

Organizers describe the initiative as an effort to leverage one of the fraternity's greatest strengths—Brotherhood—to encourage positive lifestyle changes and sustained accountability. By creating opportunities for members to share their progress, participate in structured programming, and compete alongside fellow Brothers, the challenge seeks to transform individual health goals into a collective effort.

As participation expands, the Strongest Sigma Challenge aims to establish an ongoing platform for fitness, wellness, and personal development within Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated while highlighting examples of discipline, perseverance, and achievement throughout the Brotherhood.

Brothers interested in participating, joining SSC60, submitting challenge videos, or learning more about the Strongest Sigma Competition™ can visit www.StrongestSigma.com.

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