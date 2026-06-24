MAG Welding Services PTY LTD Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Welding Service in South Canberra, ACT

SOUTH CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Canberra, ACT - 2026 - MAG Welding Services PTY LTD has been honoured with the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Welding Service in South Canberra, ACT, recognising the company’s outstanding workmanship, reliability, and dedication to customer satisfaction. Established in 1999 by Graeme and Jacqueline Taylor, MAG Welding Services has become one of the leading providers of specialist welding and fabrication services across the ACT and Southern NSW. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions across a wide range of materials including aluminium, stainless steel, mild steel, cast iron, and bronze.Operating from Fyshwick, ACT, MAG Welding Services offers an extensive range of services including fabrication repairs, colourbond and steel gates and fences, trailer modifications and repairs, boat repairs, heavy machinery repairs, and detailed sheet-metal work. Their team is known for tackling projects of all sizes with precision, professionalism, and fast turnaround times.Over the years, the company has worked with a number of prominent organisations and government departments including ACT Government agencies, ACT Parks and City Services, Transport and City services, and sports grounds, ICON Water, Act Cemeteries, and Programmed Maintenance on behalf of ACT Housing. Their consistent delivery of dependable and high-quality workmanship has earned them the trust of both commercial and residential clients throughout the region.Customers frequently praise MAG Welding Services for their excellent customer service, attention to detail, and practical problem-solving skills. Many reviews highlight the team’s professionalism, quality craftsmanship, and willingness to go above and beyond to ensure every project is completed to the highest standard. Customers consistently praise MAG Welding Services PTY LTD for their exceptional workmanship, fast turnaround times, and friendly customer service. One customer described their experience as “exceptional,” sharing how the team successfully repaired a leaking radiator after no one else could help, highlighting the staff’s professionalism, politeness, and outstanding workmanship.Other clients have commended the business for its “great friendly service” and ability to complete jobs efficiently on the spot, while another reviewer praised the “super helpful and honest team” for providing immediate assistance with a trailer repair. These glowing reviews reflect MAG Welding Services’ strong commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for thisaward the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally, these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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