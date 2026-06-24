Wendy M. Kok, Award-Winning Author, Invites Readers Into Worlds Where Mystery Meets the Paranormal

Wendy M. Kok

Award-winning Michigan author captivates readers with atmospheric Northwoods thrillers that blend romance, mystery, and the supernatural

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As readers increasingly seek fiction that offers both escape and suspense, award-winning author Wendy M. Kok is building a devoted following through atmospheric novels that weave together romance, mystery, and paranormal intrigue against the haunting backdrop of the Midwest wilderness.

Inspired by the Wisconsin forests where she grew up, Kok crafts immersive stories filled with unexplained phenomena, buried secrets, and unforgettable characters. Her acclaimed A Thousand Years of Crooked Forest series invites readers into a world where the boundary between reality and the unknown is never quite clear.

"I began my writing journey because I had a story in me that needed to be told," says Kok. "After experiencing paranormal activity across the street from my parents' house, an idea was sparked that eventually became my first book."

Kok's award-winning debut novel, A Grey Resort, earned the American Fiction Award in the Romance/Paranormal category, introducing readers to her signature blend of mystery, suspense, emotion, and the supernatural. The novel established her as a compelling voice in paranormal fiction and laid the foundation for a growing body of work that continues to captivate readers.

Her latest release, The Choice, is the third and final installment in the A Thousand Years of Crooked Forest series. Set in the fictional town of Neelsville, the novel follows an unsettling mystery unfolding deep within the Northwoods, delivering unexpected twists and an atmosphere that keeps readers turning pages late into the night.

"Stories have always been a way for me to explore the mysteries that exist just beyond what we can explain," Kok says. "They offer an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. In a world that often feels overwhelming, there's comfort in stepping into another place for a while."

Readers have enthusiastically embraced Kok's storytelling. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Wendy Kok delivers a powerful ending to her series. This fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat book will keep you turning pages and staying up late until you finish. Well written and truly suspenseful, it makes you think—and want to start all over again when you're done. Don't miss this one!"

"My novels are for anyone fascinated by the supernatural and the unexplained," Kok adds. "My work opens a door to another world filled with haunting mysteries, unforgettable characters, and chilling possibilities."

The Choice is available through Amazon and more. Click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FLHGVVS3

About Wendy M. Kok

Wendy M. Kok is an award-winning author, licensed massage therapist, and podcast host whose atmospheric Northwoods thrillers blend suspense, romance, mystery, and paranormal intrigue. Raised in a small resort town in northern Wisconsin, she draws inspiration from the forests, lakes, and colorful characters of her childhood. Her debut novel, A Grey Resort, won the 2020 American Fiction Award in the Romance/Paranormal category and launched her acclaimed A Thousand Years of Crooked Forest series, which concludes with her latest novel, The Choice.

A graduate of Grand Valley State University with a degree in Communications, Kok also hosts A Juicy Pear Podcast, where she shares original stories and conversations with fellow creatives. She lives in Michigan and continues to craft immersive fiction that explores the thin line between the natural and supernatural worlds.

For more information about Wendy M. Kok and her books, visit https://wendymkokauthor.net/

Wendy M. Kok is available for interviews.

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