Veteran Services to Distribute Free Farmers Market Vouchers to County Veterans

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y., June 23, 2026 — The Livingston County Veteran Services Agency (LCVSA) is offering up to $50 in free farmers market vouchers to active-duty service members, veterans and their families, including surviving spouses, in Livingston County through the New York State FreshConnect Checks Program.

The program helps residents purchase fresh, healthy foods from local sources. Recipients can use the vouchers at participating farmers markets throughout the state to purchase SNAP-eligible food items, including, but not limited to eggs, pasta, honey, maple syrup, dairy products, baked goods, breads, cereals, fruits, vegetables, meats, fish and poultry, and seeds or plants that will grow to produce foods. Vouchers are not redeemable for cash or change.

The vouchers will be available for pickup starting July 1 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. LCVSA currently has enough vouchers to support 50 households. Eligible individuals can pick up their vouchers at the LCVSA office, located at 7 Murray Hill Dr., Mount Morris, N.Y. 14510. Pickup hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those unable to pick up vouchers at these times may call LCVSA at 585-243-7960 to arrange an alternative pickup time.

For a list of local farmers markets, visit the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets website at https://agriculture.ny.gov/farmersmarkets.

More information on County veteran resources is available at https://www.livingstoncountyny.gov/275/Veteran-Services. For information on the Livingston County PFC Dwyer Peer Support Program, visit https://livcovets.com.

About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.