Aloha Across the Pacific: Hawaiʻi and Indonesia Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The sounds of Hawaiian melodies and Indonesian songs echoed through classrooms, diplomatic receptions and community venues in Surabaya and Jakarta as Soldiers from the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard's 111th Army Band, Na Koa, joined Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders in strengthening a partnership more than 20 years in the making.

From June 8-12, music became the backdrop for diplomacy as Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders met with military and government officials, shared lessons in disaster response and reserve force development, and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Hawaiʻi-Indonesia State Partnership Program while supporting events commemorating the 250th Anniversary of America's Independence.

Established in 2006, the Hawaiʻi-Indonesia State Partnership Program has facilitated hundreds of exchanges focused on disaster response, aviation, medical readiness, cybersecurity and professional development. During the visit, Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders met with Indonesian military and government officials to explore future collaboration while the 111th Army Band served as cultural ambassadors, connecting with communities through the universal language of music.

The visit showcased the breadth of the Hawaiʻi-Indonesia partnership, spanning military cooperation, disaster preparedness, cultural outreach and community engagement. Together, Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders and Soldiers from the 111th Army Band demonstrated how professional collaboration and personal connections continue to strengthen ties between Hawaiʻi and Indonesia.

"The State Partnership Program is called the State Partnership Program, but it really is the State Friendship Program," said Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan, the adjutant general of Hawaiʻi. "The relationships and friendships we've built over the years support both of our countries. Those personal connections are what make this partnership so strong. As we celebrate 20 years together, we're also looking forward to the next 20."

The delegation's first official engagements took place June 8 at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, where Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders met with embassy representatives to discuss regional priorities and opportunities for future collaboration. Discussions focused on reserve force development, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and the continued growth of the Hawaiʻi-Indonesia State Partnership Program as both nations work to strengthen security cooperation and regional stability.

Discussions on future cooperation continued with leaders from Indonesia's National Reserve Component Agency, known as BACADNAS, where conversations centered on reserve force development and professional military exchanges. During the engagement, Logan provided an overview of the Hawaiʻi National Guard and shared best practices for developing and sustaining a reserve force capable of supporting both national defense and domestic operations.

Beyond security cooperation, Hawaiʻi and Indonesia continue to face many of the same challenges, particularly in responding to natural disasters and emergencies that threaten communities and critical infrastructure.

One of the delegation's key engagements took place at Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, known as BNPB, where officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the nation's disaster risk environment and emergency management framework. Discussions focused on disaster preparedness, response coordination and lessons learned from recent disasters affecting both Indonesia and Hawaiʻi.

"Technology plays an increasingly important role in disaster management, from risk mapping and forecasting to early warning and response coordination," said Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, head of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, known as BNPB. "These capabilities help us take preventive action, strengthen preparedness and reduce the impact of disasters on our communities."

Indonesia's leaders highlighted the nation's vulnerability to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, floods, landslides and wildfires due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire while outlining the country's National Disaster Management Plan 2025–2029 and its emphasis on science-based risk reduction, technological innovation and whole-of-government preparedness.

Following the briefing, Logan invited BNPB leadership to participate in Vigilant Guard 2027 to further strengthen humanitarian assistance and disaster response cooperation between the two organizations.

In addition to strengthening strategic relationships, the partnership creates opportunities for military professionals to exchange knowledge, share best practices and learn from one another's experiences.

During a visit to Kodam Jaya/Jayakarta, the delegation attended a large-scale static display of riot control equipment and capabilities at Jakarta's National Monument, known as Monas, one of Indonesia's most prominent national landmarks. Featuring more than 500 Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel, the demonstration showcased the Indonesian Army's ability to rapidly organize, equip and employ forces in support of public order and contingency operations. The event included a briefing on riot control procedures, operational concepts and specialized equipment used to support civil disturbance response missions before delegation members inspected personnel equipment, support vehicles and other capabilities employed during crowd management operations.

Held in the heart of Indonesia's capital, the display provided the delegation with a firsthand look at the scale and complexity of the Indonesian Army's riot control and emergency response capabilities. Following the demonstration, leaders from both organizations exchanged commemorative gifts as a symbol of the enduring partnership between the Hawaiʻi National Guard and its Indonesian military and civilian counterparts.

Just as professional exchanges strengthened military and government relationships, cultural engagements fostered meaningful connections between the people of Hawaiʻi and Indonesia.

Serving as cultural ambassadors throughout the visit, Soldiers from the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard's 111th Army Band, Na Koa, performed at venues across Surabaya and Jakarta, including SMK Negeri 12 Vocational Arts School, celebrations commemorating the 250th Anniversary of America's Independence hosted by the U.S. Consulate General in Surabaya and the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, and a public performance at @america, a U.S. Embassy-operated cultural center.

The visit also marked a historic occasion for the 111th Army Band. The Indonesia engagement represented only the third overseas performance mission in the band's history and its first international engagement in 34 years. The band's previous overseas performance took place in Papua New Guinea in 1992, while its first known overseas mission occurred in 1944 when band members performed on Guadalcanal during World War II. More than three decades after its last overseas performance, Na Koa once again served as musical ambassadors, bringing the spirit of service and aloha to audiences across Indonesia.

At SMK Negeri 12 Vocational Arts School in Surabaya, band members performed for students and participated in a question-and-answer session covering military service, music careers and personal development. The interaction allowed students to learn firsthand about military musicians while fostering cultural understanding between the two countries.

"Representing Hawaiʻi in Indonesia was an honor for our Soldiers," said Sgt. 1st Class Charifel Mateo, lead vocalist for the 111th Army Band. "Music allowed us to connect with people in a way that transcends language and reminds us that partnerships are ultimately about relationships."

Audiences across Indonesia responded enthusiastically to Na Koa's performances, particularly the band's renditions of songs sung in Bahasa Indonesia. The performances demonstrated cultural appreciation and reinforced the strong relationship between the United States and Indonesia.

The band's engagements included performances supporting celebrations of the 250th Anniversary of America's Independence hosted by the U.S. Consulate General in Surabaya and the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta. At the U.S. ambassador's residence in Jakarta, Na Koa performed before diplomatic, military and government leaders from both nations during a reception commemorating the 250th Anniversary of America's Independence.

The visit concluded June 12 with a public performance at @america in Jakarta. The event brought together community members, embassy personnel and senior officials, including U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, highlighting the role cultural diplomacy continues to play in strengthening relationships between the United States and Indonesia.

As the final notes of Na Koa's performance echoed through @america, the week celebrated both a lasting partnership and a landmark occasion. From recognizing 20 years of cooperation between Hawaiʻi and Indonesia to commemorating the 250th Anniversary of America's Independence, the events highlighted the enduring relationships built through shared challenges, professional exchanges and cultural connections.

While the celebration honored decades of partnership and friendship, it also highlighted a shared commitment to the future. Through strategic dialogue, disaster preparedness collaboration, professional exchanges and the universal language of music, the Hawaiʻi National Guard and Indonesia continue to strengthen a partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared purpose and enduring friendship.