Eros Music Worlds Launches Large Cultural Music Platform, Mohammed Rafi Partnership and Seven AI-Native Artists

The flagship debut from Jordan, Eros Music Worlds' rock alternative AI-native artist. The debut single from Tanu, Eros Music Worlds' Bollywood pop AI-native artist.

Eros Music Worlds is building India’s most diversified music ecosystem: character IP, non-film, devotional, folk, live and legacy revival, on Eros’ cultural AI.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation launches Eros Music Worlds today as the world’s first Large Cultural Music Platform bringing Large Cultural Models to consumers at scale. The label is built around seven larger-than-life AI-native artists drawn from established Eros characters and narrative worlds, figures audiences have followed for years through cinema and microdrama. Performance videos for Jordan and Tanu are live across all Eros channels.Eros Music Worlds is architected not as a conventional label but as a multi-layered music ecosystem designed to reimagine how music intellectual property is created, distributed and monetised in the age of AI. It operates across long-term catalogue categories: character-led music franchises, non-film music, devotional and wellness music, folk and Sufi genres, legacy artist revival, and immersive live experiences. This makes Eros Music Worlds among the first entertainment companies in the world to transform film characters into scalable, music-first entertainment franchises.Alongside the Eros Music Worlds launch, Eros announces a Perpetual Strategic Partnership with the Mohammed Rafi Family, a multi-pillar collaboration structured around three programmes: new music recordings through the Eros LCM platform, a flagship live concert experience modelled on the ABBA Voyage residency format, and the establishment of the Mohammed Rafi Academy, a new music education institution honouring his legacy. The agreement is signed with the Rafi family under documented rights and clearances, with revenue participation flowing back to the estate.The technology that powers the recording pillar is a new model in the Eros LCM family. It is designed to interpret human composition through the cultural and performative tradition that any character or signed artist belongs to. The same model powers a creator platform that enables fans and creators to perform alongside the seven Eros artists and, under the Perpetual Strategic Partnership with the Mohammed Rafi Family, in collaboration with the legacy of Mohammed Rafi.Unlike prompt-to-song AI systems, every release begins with human composition and creative direction. Where general-purpose generative-AI music systems produce audio from prompts without cultural or identity context, the new Eros LCM model is trained on the cultural, emotional and performative grammar of Indian cinema, music and storytelling. It interprets human composition through character, tradition, and identity. The technology is the instrument; the authorship is human; the artists are figures audiences already know.The launch arrives at a moment when the music industry and the AI sector are in unresolved tension over the legitimacy of generative-AI training data, with active litigation in the United States and Europe over the use of unlicensed commercial music in model training. Eros Music Worlds is built on a different foundation: signed partnerships with rights holders, human composition at every step, and models trained exclusively on owned or licensed material with a documented chain of title.THE EROS LCM FAMILYThe Eros LCM family is a category of artificial intelligence distinct from general-purpose foundation models and from pure generative-AI music systems, designed to learn culture: mythology, symbolism, emotional codes, performative tradition and the narrative grammar of cinema and music. Research and development is conducted under the guidance of Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and was publicly launched in Tamil Nadu in February 2026.Earlier, Prof V. Kamakoti said, “The development of Large Cultural Voice Models represents a significant advancement in multilingual AI research. We look forward to working with Eros Innovation in areas such as multilingual speech intelligence, AI governance, and scalable public-impact applications. By combining linguistic depth, performance fidelity, and robust ethical safeguards, this collaboration has the potential to set new benchmarks in culturally grounded voice technologies that will play a critical role in India's AI future.”THE SEVEN ARTISTSEros Music Worlds launches with a roster of seven AI-native artists, each drawn from established Eros characters and narrative worlds, with identities and audiences who have followed them through years of film and microdrama. Each launches first through original singles and performance videos, then expands into albums, Character-led Musical Storytelling Universes, microdrama, and live experiences. The videos launch simultaneously on every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and JioSaavn. Thirty-four-language localisation is available soon.Jordan is the label’s flagship launch artist. Rock alternative in sonic identity, anthemic and performance-driven, Jordan represents rebellious youth culture at its most cinematic. His singles and performance videos are live today across all major platforms, the opening statement of a Character-led Musical Storytelling Universe that will expand his world into deeper narrative-driven music experiences.Tanu is the second artist launching today. Bollywood pop at its most contemporary, her music is built around Gen Z romance, chaos, freedom and self-expression. Her singles and performance videos are live across all platforms now, the first chapter of a Character-led Musical Storytelling Universe that reimagines Tanu for a new generation through story and music.The remaining five artists follow. Munna brings Mumbai street culture and Bollywood masala energy through rap and Hindi-English hybrid music. Langda Tyagi occupies dark folk and rustic hip-hop territory, rooted in raw North Indian sonic identity. Mudit covers indie pop and urban soul, built around modern relationships and metropolitan storytelling. Beyond the character artists, Eros Music Worlds is building large-scale non-film catalogue verticals: a contemporary vertical spanning independent music, hip-hop, R&B, alternative pop and youth-culture originals built for the streaming generation; and devotional, spiritual wellness, Sufi and Indian folk catalogues, categories defined by strong repeat listening, deep cultural affinity and long-tail streaming economics. Songs across all these genres and artists launch one by one from next week.THE PERPETUAL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MOHAMMED RAFI FAMILYMohammed Rafi (1924–1980) is among the most beloved playback singers in the history of Indian cinema, with a recorded legacy spanning thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages over four decades. His voice defined the soundtrack of generations and remains, more than four decades after his passing, one of the most-loved voices in Indian musical heritage.The Perpetual Strategic Partnership with the Mohammed Rafi Family is structured around three pillars: new recordings, a flagship live concert experience, and the Mohammed Rafi Academy. Each pillar operates under the same framework, signed agreements with the family, documented rights and clearances, and revenue participation flowing back to the estate.New recordings. Through the new Eros LCM model, Mohammed Rafi will appear on new music produced in collaboration with the Rafi family, under documented rights and clearances. The first album from the Perpetual Strategic Partnership with the Mohammed Rafi Family launches on 31 July 2026 on all major platforms.The Mohammed Rafi Live Experience - A flagship residency-format live concert built around Mohammed Rafi.The Mohammed Rafi Academy - A new music education institution honouring his legacy.The Perpetual Strategic Partnership with the Mohammed Rafi Family is the first announced under Eros Legacy Voices, a new Eros initiative bringing the legacies of beloved artists into the LCM era. Further legacy and contemporary artist partnerships will be announced in due course, all under the same framework. Eros Legacy Voices is designed to work with artist estates, rights holders and cultural institutions to preserve and extend musical legacies through rights-cleared cultural AI.STATEMENTS"The characters in Eros Music Worlds are larger-than-life figures audiences have followed for years. What the new Eros LCM model gives us is the ability to hear them sing for the first time — not as AI-generated voices, but as performances of human compositions, directed by human creative leads, in the cultural and emotional code each character belongs to. And alongside them, with the estate partnership signed with the Mohammed Rafi family, we are bringing his legacy — ethically, and through new recordings, live performance, and the Mohammed Rafi Academy — to a new generation. The technology is the instrument. The artistry is human." — Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder and Co-President, Eros Innovation"Eros Music Worlds is not being built as a conventional music label. We are building an entirely new music ecosystem where iconic film characters evolve into long-term entertainment franchises, non-film music becomes a scalable catalogue business, legendary artists are reintroduced to new generations through immersive technology, and music expands beyond passive listening into storytelling, live experiences and cultural participation. The Mohammed Rafi estate partnership, spanning new recordings, immersive live experiences, and the Mohammed Rafi Academy, represents the first major step in that larger vision. What we are launching today is not simply new music, but a completely new framework for how music intellectual property can be created, experienced, and monetized in the future.” - Kumar Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, Eros Music Worlds“Traditional music labels have largely focused on building artists or acquiring catalogues. At Eros Music Worlds, we are taking a very different approach by building a diversified music ecosystem — from iconic film characters evolving into living music identities to contemporary non-film music for younger audiences, alongside devotional, folk and Sufi genres that create long-term listener connection. Bringing the Mohammed Rafi estate into this vision has been especially meaningful, as it shows how technology, when used responsibly and with the right partnerships, can preserve artistic legacy while creating entirely new possibilities for future generations. We are building a music company where culture, creativity, and innovation exist together.” - Uzma Memon, Head of Music Strategy & Partnerships, Eros Music Worlds“My father lived his life singing for the people, and he was happiest on the stage. To bring his music back to the stage for a new generation, and to establish an academy in his name that will train the singers of tomorrow is something we have considered carefully and welcome with both pride and care. This partnership, built on respect, on the right consents, and on a meaningful place for our family, honours both who he was and what he gave to others. We thank Eros Innovation for approaching this with the dignity my father always brought to his work.” - Shahid Rafi, son of Mohammed Rafi, on behalf of the Mohammed Rafi family.ABOUT EROS INNOVATIONEros Innovation is a cultural artificial intelligence company headquartered in the Isle of Man, with operations in the United Kingdom and India. The company develops the Eros Large Cultural Model family, Eros LCM-Vision, Eros LCVM-Voice, and Eros LCVM-Music with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (India). The Eros LCM family is trained on the Eros cultural corpus, comprising 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, ethically sourced cultural tokens drawn from 11,000 films and 100,000 characters; the corpus has been independently valued at USD 1.7 billion by OxValue.AI, a University of Oxford spin-out. Eros operates across film, microdrama, animation, and music. Eros Music Worlds is its wholly-owned music label.

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