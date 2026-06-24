New 'JET' Podcast Launches, Featuring Powerful Climate Voices From The Global South

JET Voices - The Just Energy Transition Podcast

JET launches with an impressive line-up of guests: Hilda Flavia Nakabuye, Stefano Semprini, Lazola Kati, Prince Israel Orekha, Chris Ssali, Mkhululi Nkosi Ncube

The energy transition is too often told as a story of technology and finance, when it is really a story about people.” — Dr Andani Thakhathi, Host of JET — The Just Energy Transition Podcast

PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JET — The Just Energy Transition Podcast, a new interview series hosted by Dr Andani Thakhathi, has launched and is now available at jetvoices.com . The podcast gives a global platform to the activists, researchers, and practitioners shaping a fair shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, with a particular focus on voices from the Global South.Each episode pairs a single guest with an extended, unhurried conversation about the human side of the energy transition — the risks, the setbacks, and the practical work of building a cleaner economy that leaves no community behind. The series takes its name from the principle that the move to renewable energy must be a Just Energy Transition: equitable in who bears its costs and who shares its benefits.The opening episode features Hilda Flavia Nakabuye, the Ugandan climate campaigner who founded the Fridays for Future movement in her country. In "The Risks Climate Activists Face," she speaks about the personal cost of frontline organising and the resolve required to keep mobilising communities across East Africa.A second launch episode, "Learning from Nature," features Stefano Semprini, whose work draws on biomimicry — the practice of modelling human systems on the designs found in the natural world — to consider how clean energy and regenerative design can advance together."The energy transition is too often told as a story of technology and finance, when it is really a story about people," said Dr Andani Thakhathi, host of JET — The Just Energy Transition Podcast. "We built this podcast to let those people speak for themselves, in their own words, from the places where the transition is being won or lost."Four further guests are confirmed for the first season, with episodes to be released in the coming weeks. They include Lazola Kati, Fossil Ad Ban campaign coordinator at Fossil Free South Africa; Prince Israel Orekha, executive director of Connected Advocacy in Nigeria; Chris Ssali of United for Climate Justice Uganda; and Mkhululi Nkosilamandla Ncube of the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC). Together they represent a cross-section of the activists, organisers, and specialists driving climate and energy work across the continent and beyond.The podcast is produced independently and hosted by Dr Andani Thakhathi, founder of the Ubuntuverse Institute, a research organisation focused on a just, clean, and green energy transition in Africa and beyond.New episodes are available on the podcast's website and across major platforms. Listeners can watch on the official YouTube channel at @jetvoices, follow on Instagram at @jetvoices, and stream the launch episode on Spotify.About JET - The Just Energy Transition PodcastJET — The Just Energy Transition Podcast is an independent interview series hosted by Dr Andani Thakhathi that elevates the voices of activists, researchers, and practitioners working toward a fair and inclusive shift to clean energy. With an emphasis on perspectives from the Global South, the podcast explores the people, places, and ideas defining the just energy transition. Listen at jetvoices.com.

About JET - The Just Energy Transition Podcast Launch

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