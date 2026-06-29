After 10 Years in Fashion, Darius Collier Expands From the Runway to Business Ownership

Darius Collier

Atlanta-based model reflects on a decade in runway, print, and commercial fashion while growing his real estate and fitness businesses

Modeling taught me discipline, consistency, and how to show up at a high level every time” — Darius Collier

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darius Collier, an Atlanta-based fashion model and business owner, this year marks ten years working in the modeling industry. Collier is pairing the milestone with a defined set of goals for the next stage of his career, with a focus on national print publications, commercial work, and the continued growth of his businesses.

Over the past decade, Collier has worked across runway, editorial, and commercial modeling. His experience includes walking for a range of brands and appearing in runway and fashion show productions in multiple cities, building a body of work that spans live runway presentations, print, and commercial projects. That range has allowed him to collaborate with designers, photographers, and creative teams across different markets.

Collier attended Florida A&M University (FAMU), one of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities, and has built his modeling career alongside his work as a business owner. He credits that combination of experiences with shaping how he approaches both his creative work and his companies.

“Modeling taught me discipline, consistency, and how to show up at a high level every time,” said Collier. “I have carried those same principles into building my businesses. My goal has always been to be more than a face, and to be a brand and a businessman as well.”

In addition to his modeling work, Collier is the founder of two companies. The Way-Lyn Estate Inc. reflects his interest in real estate, while ForeverYoung Fitness LLC focuses on health and fitness. Operating both businesses from Atlanta, Collier has worked to develop a portfolio that extends beyond modeling and gives him a foundation in ownership and long-term business building.

“I want my work to stand for more than one industry,” said Collier. “Building companies while continuing to model is how I plan to create something lasting, and to show that you can do both at a high level.”

Looking ahead, Collier has outlined several goals for the coming years. He aims to be featured in national fashion and lifestyle publications, including GQ, Essence, and Esquire, among other titles. He also intends to expand his presence in print campaigns and national commercials, while continuing to take on runway opportunities and brand partnerships that align with his long-term direction.

Collier remains based in Atlanta and is available for modeling, brand partnership, and commercial bookings. He shares his modeling and business work on Instagram at @Christian_blakk and continues to operate The Way-Lyn Estate Inc. and ForeverYoung Fitness LLC as he pursues new opportunities in fashion and business.

About Darius Collier

Darius Collier is an Atlanta-based fashion model and entrepreneur with ten years of experience in runway, editorial, and commercial modeling. He attended Florida A&M University and has appeared in runway and fashion show productions in cities across the country. He is the founder of The Way-Lyn Estate Inc., a real estate company, and ForeverYoung Fitness LLC, a health and fitness company. Collier is currently pursuing editorial features with national publications and expanding his print and commercial campaign work.

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