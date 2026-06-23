Maryland Democrats Are United And Ready To Win In November

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, Marylanders across the state cast their votes for Democratic leaders up and down the ballot. And, now Maryland Democrats stand united, ready to win in November.

“Democrats all across Maryland have selected an extraordinarily talented slate of public servants to run in November and to represent them in the future at every level of government, and to deliver the economic justice that leaves no one behind,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman. “We have been preparing for months and are ready to launch a robust, grassroots coordinated campaign, beginning this Saturday at our Fight Back and Win Summit and Gala, and not letting up until November 3.”

“In Maryland, we have the opportunity to push back against Washington and the reckless policies that have made everything from gas to groceries more expensive for hard-working people and push forward to ensure more Marylanders can live an even safer, more secure middle-class life,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We must keep growing our economy, driving down crime, and investing in our public schools, because the past several years have shown us what happens when we work together to do just that. There is more work to do, but what we’ve done together is just the beginning of what it looks like to build a Maryland that leaves no one behind.”

“Together we have made real progress here in Maryland, but the job’s not done,” said Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller. “Record drops in violent crime, a stronger economy, better public schools—that’s what we’ve been able to deliver for Maryland. But, we can’t stop there. And, if we are going to make this Maryland’s decade, then we must do the work necessary to continue those results.”

“This election isn’t only about defending Maryland from the chaos coming out of Washington – it’s about proving what government can be when it actually works for people. That means showing up where Marylanders are, listening to what they’re telling us about the cost of housing, child care, and everyday life, and turning that into real action,” said Comptroller Brooke Lierman. “We’ve shown that you can do the right thing and do the thing right – and this November, Marylanders have the chance to keep that work going, so every Marylander, not just some, can afford to live here, build a life here, and thrive here.”

“As Attorney General, my focus has been simple: protect Marylanders, uphold the rule of law, and deliver justice in every corner of our state,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown. “We’ve made real progress—holding violent offenders accountable, supporting victims, protecting vulnerable populations, and working with our partners to make our communities safer. But this work is ongoing. In November, Marylanders have a clear choice: continue building on that progress with leaders who are delivering results, or turn back. I’m proud to stand with this team, united and ready to keep fighting for the safety, rights, and future of every Marylander.”

While Maryland Republicans lose election after election and struggle to tell Marylanders how they’ve made their lives better, Maryland Democrats have delivered real results. Since January 2023, Maryland has created over 55,000 new businesses, statewide homicides have dropped 44%, and four consecutive years of record funding for public schools has led to gains in reading and math scores in nearly every grade level across the state and a 58% reduction in teacher vacancies.