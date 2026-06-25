IMP Marketing Expands Revenue-Share Model As Ecommerce Brands Seek More Accountability

Built on a track record of scaling seven-figure eCommerce brands in the U.S. and Canada, the model ties agency incentives to client revenue growth.

NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing on more than a decade of eCommerce marketing experience, IMP Marketing is expanding its revenue-share model for eCommerce brands in the U.S. and Canada. Designed to work more like an embedded growth team than a fixed-scope agency engagement, the model ties IMP Marketing's upside to the additional revenue the agency helps generate for client brands.The approach is built on a core belief held by IMP Marketing: marketing should not just look good, it should perform. Every dollar spent on growth should be connected to measurable outcomes, and brands scale faster when both sides share responsibility, risk and reward."Revenue share changes the way we think and work," said Quan Vo, CEO of IMP Marketing. "It gives us real skin in the game because our time, energy and resources are tied to what matters most: helping brands scale. When clients win, we win with them. That pushes us to stay closer, think deeper and bring more ownership to every decision."For the agency, a revenue-share partnership creates real commercial exposure. If a client does not grow, the agency does not share in the upside. For that reason, IMP Marketing carefully evaluates each potential partnership to ensure both sides have the right conditions for collaborative growth. Its revenue-share model is best suited for brands with proven product demand, healthy margins and transparent data. In these partnerships, founder or CEO involvement is especially valuable, as faster decision-making allows both teams to act on growth opportunities with less friction.IMP Marketing's revenue-share model is available to qualifying eCommerce brands in the U.S. and Canada. Founders interested in learning more about the shared-risk growth model can connect with IMP Marketing through impmarketing.co or at contact@impmarketing.co.

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