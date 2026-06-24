NDP Statement on RNC and Nebraska GOP Lawsuit on Voting Eligibility in Nebraska

“Nebraska Republicans are so afraid of voters – because of their radical, failed policies – that they’re now trying to deny Americans the right to vote. Military families and Americans working overseas have children who are, per our Constitution, Americans too. This lawsuit says those young people wouldn’t be allowed to vote.

Republicans are so blinded by their radical ideas that they’re willing to kick a service member’s kid off the voting rolls. This is all part of a national strategy to erase rather than earn votes.” – Nebraska Democratic Party Chair, Jane Kleeb