Attorney General Rayfield Highlights Strong Record, Recent Enforcement Actions in Combatting Medicaid Fraud and Abuse

This afternoon, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield highlighted (opens in a new window)” the ongoing work of Oregon’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), pointing to a string of recent charges, convictions, settlements, and recoveries that protect Oregonians who rely on Medicaid. AG Rayfield’s remarks coincided with the National Health Care Fraud Takedown Day.

“More than one million Oregonians depend on Medicaid for healthcare, and it’s critically important that we protect that access by rooting out fraud and abuse when it happens,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Our anti-fraud unit is working every day to protect vulnerable patients, safeguard tax dollars, and hold fraudsters accountable. Oregonians should be proud of our Medicaid system and the work this agency does to protect it.”

Since 2010, Oregon’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has secured:

348 criminal convictions

156 civil settlements and judgments

$14.9 million in criminal recoveries

And an astonishing $131.7 million in civil recoveries

AG Rayfield highlighted several cases charged in recent weeks, including:

Edward Morgan, 39, of Beaverton, charged with committing fraud involving housing assistance through Health-Related Social Needs Funds. The D.A. Information includes charges of theft, forgery, and identity theft, among other crimes.

Linda Thomas, 57, of Corvallis and the company she owns, Gateway of Willamette Valley, charged with billing Medicaid for day support program services that were not provided to Medicaid recipients. The D.A. Information includes charges of theft and making false claims for health care payments.

Amanda Thorne, 44, of Tigard, a former Lane County employee charged with making personal purchases with a government credit card including rent and a down payment on a car. The D.A. Information includes charges of theft and making a false claim for a healthcare payment.

Copies of charging files available upon request.

Recently, Oregon’s MFCU has announced convictions in three separate Multnomah County fraud cases, placed a private care agency on probation for defrauding the program, reached a settlement with a doctor and urgent care clinic over fraud allegations, and secured a guilty plea from an adult foster home operator who neglected and stole from the Medicaid recipients in his care.

Oregon’s unit is one of 53 Medicaid Fraud Control Units operating nationwide, in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The model has been in place for nearly 50 years, and unlike many law enforcement agencies, these units are dedicated solely to fighting health care fraud and patient abuse or neglect.

The MFCU receives 75% of its funding from HHS under a grant award totaling $6,539,396 for October 2025 through September 2026. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,634,848, is funded by the State of Oregon.