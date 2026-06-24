Prestige Personalised Training Awarded Quality Business Award for Best Personal Trainer on the Gold Coast, QLD for 2026

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Personalised Training has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Personal Trainer on the Gold Coast, Queensland, recognizing the business’s outstanding commitment to client success, personalized coaching, and excellence in health and fitness services.The Quality Business Award honours businesses that consistently demonstrate exceptional customer satisfaction, service quality, and overall business performance. Prestige Personalised Training has earned a strong reputation across the Gold Coast for delivering tailored fitness solutions that help clients achieve sustainable health and wellness outcomes. The award reflects the company’s dedication to creating transformative experiences through expert coaching, accountability, and individualized support.Located in Bundall, Prestige Personalised Training operates as a premium private fitness facility offering personalized training programs designed to suit each client's unique goals, lifestyle, and fitness level. Services include one-on-one personal training, nutrition coaching, habit coaching, body composition analysis, rehabilitation-focused training, NDIS support services, and corporate wellness programs. The business is known for its holistic approach, combining physical fitness, health education, and long-term lifestyle change strategies.Founded by award-winning trainer Shawn Maftounian, Prestige Personalised Training has developed a proven training methodology focused on assessment, personalized programming, coaching, progress tracking, and sustainable habit development. The team works closely with clients to create realistic and effective pathways toward improved health, strength, confidence, and overall wellbeing.Clients frequently praise Prestige Personalised Training for its supportive environment, highly personalized service, and measurable results. Reviews highlight the team’s commitment to understanding each client’s individual needs, providing expert guidance, and fostering a welcoming community that motivates members to reach their full potential. Many clients report significant improvements in fitness, strength, confidence, and overall quality of life after working with the Prestige team.The facility has also earned recognition beyond this latest achievement, including industry awards and endorsements from health professionals who value the science-based approach and client-centered philosophy that underpin the business’s programs. Prestige Personalised Training continues to distinguish itself through its commitment to delivering evidence-based training solutions and exceptional client care.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.