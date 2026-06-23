Governor Abbott Announces Axiom Space Redomiciles In Texas

TEXAS, June 23 - June 23, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Axiom Space has redomiciled the company's legal headquarters in Texas.

"Texas has been the launchpad of spaceflight since its inception,” said Governor Abbott. "We welcome Axiom Space's decision to make Texas its legal residence and look forward to the progress they will achieve in our state. Those who reach for the stars do so from the great state of Texas."

Yesterday, Governor Abbott met with Axiom Space leadership and highlighted Texas as the national leader in space sector employment. Texas is home to more than 150,000 aerospace workers. NASA's Johnson Space Center alone generates more than $9.8 billion in annual economic output.

“Texas has demonstrated, consistently and deliberately, that it wants innovative companies to thrive here, and has built the policy and regulatory framework to back that up,” said Dr. Jonathan Cirtain, CEO and President of Axiom Space. "For Axiom Space, establishing Texas as both our operational and legal home puts us squarely in a state that understands our mission, supports our industry, and shares in what we are working to achieve."

Axiom Space, headquartered in Houston, is a leader in commercial human space exploration. Across its first four private astronaut missions to the International Space Station (ISS), Axiom Space has flown 14 astronauts representing 11 nations, conducting more than 160 experiments and dozens of on-orbit outreach events. Axiom Station, the commercial successor to the ISS, will provide a permanent platform where more countries can participate, conduct research, test technologies, and develop capabilities leveraging the microgravity environment.

Additional photos of the meeting will be provided here when available.