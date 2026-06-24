CHEST FEVER UNVEILS SINGLE 'THE NIGHT THEY DROVE OLD DIXIE DOWN' FROM THE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ - LIVE AT MASSEY HALL

Chest Fever's 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ - LIVE AT MASSEY HALL album cover The stage at Massey Hall Devin Cuddy during "Such a Night"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Chest Fever officially releases “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” the first single from their upcoming album The 21st Century LAST WALTZ – Live At Massey Hall. Recorded during the band's performance at Toronto's legendary concert venue on November 18, 2023, the song marks the beginning of a weekly series of single and video releases leading up to the full album's release on September 18, 2026.“The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” offers listeners their first glimpse into what Chest Fever calls The 21st Century Last Waltz; a five-hour celebration of The Band's music through a distinctly 21st-century lens, incorporating new musical arrangements while bringing together artists from all generations and backgrounds.Read the full story behind The 21st Century LAST WALTZ, now available on the Blind Owl Records website . The feature includes behind-the-scenes insights from Chest Fever’s Dan Cervantes and Jody Bagley, along with reflections from special guest artists whose connections to this music span decades, including Cindy Cashdollar, Scarlet Rivera, Sylvia Tyson, Albert Lee, and Bill Avis. The story also shines a light on a new generation of performers, including John Muirhead, Sugarmill Slim, Devin Cuddy, Nicole Cerminara, and more.“The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” is available today on all major streaming platforms. Watch "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" NOW on Youtube In Roots Music Canada, Presley Overgoor praised the performance as "not your average tribute concert in the slightest,” concluding that Chest Fever had delivered “the best tribute act ever”. One of the guest performers, Devin Cuddy (frontman of the Devin Cuddy Band and son of Jim Cuddy, frontman of Blue Rodeo), explains that "there's a shared love of something—an individual thing that happened in that room that night. I think that the people on the stage and in the crowd both recognized that and it added to the joy and the energy that was bouncing back and forth from the crowd on the stage."Despite all the hard work, time, and energy it took to create the production, Cervantes sees a show like Massey Hall as just one chapter in a much larger journey. But he also doesn’t sugar-coat anything: "It takes a lot out of me. It takes a lot out of everything," he says. "I've found a great amount of reciprocation from playing this music, and from the relationships that have grown and people that I've met. I put a lot of time and attention into it, and I think that time and attention has value."The full album, The 21st Century LAST WALTZ – Live At Massey Hall, will be available for streaming on September 18, 2026. For more updates, releases, tour announcements, and other exclusive content, visit www.chestfeverofficial.com , and follow Chest Fever on social media:Facebook: Chest Fever OfficialInstagram: @chestfeverofficialYouTube: Chest Fever OfficialX: @chestfeverog

"The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" Live at Massey Hall

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