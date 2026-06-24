Installation of 100 new trash bins underway in Waikīkī

Pictured from left to right: Trevor Abarzua, President and Executive Director, Waikīkī Business Improvement District, City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and Ted Kubo, President and CEO of JTB Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu, the Waikīkī Business Improvement District (WBID), and JTB Hawaiʻi, are installing new enclosed trash receptacles throughout Waikīkī as part of ongoing efforts to enhance cleanliness, public safety, and the overall appearance of the vibrant and bustling economic hub and neighborhood.

The City’s Department of Facility Maintenance is leading the installation effort, with 100 receptacles planned for deployment throughout Waikīkī. Once fully installed, the new units will help keep refuse contained, support cleaner public spaces, and contribute to a safer and more welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

Following the successful introduction of new trash bins at Kūhiō Beach Park in 2024, WBID sought to expand the concept throughout Waikīkī. The receptacles have proven to help prevent trash from blowing out and littering the beach and ocean, while also complementing Waikīkī’s unique character with their intricate local design.

After researching best practices from cities across North America, WBID collaborated with JTB Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu to select a weather-resistant, fully enclosed model designed, which also reduces opportunities for trash to be rummaged through.

The receptacles arrived in January and were customized by a local vendor with a vinyl wrap that reflects the cultural identity of Waikīkī while meeting local design standards. In addition to improving functionality, the new design provides a more cohesive and visually appealing look throughout the district.