Client-choice, fresh produce benefits food pantry users

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- A rural food pantry in Mississippi is improving the lives of its clients by implementing practices learned through a Mississippi State University Extension Service program.

“For the past few years, we have been working with food pantry operators in counties specifically at risk for obesity and saw the need for research-based trainings,” said Keltra Chandler, program manager for AIM for CHangE, which is short for Advancing, Inspiring and Motivating for Community Health through Extension. “In 2025, we launched the Healthy Hub Initiative to train food pantry operators in ways to engage their clients and offer healthier options.”

One of those workshops focused on how to develop grant proposals to help food pantries access funding. The participants practiced grant writing with special projects based on their clients’ needs.

“Grant funding helps food pantries expand their reach and implement what they are learning about healthy food options,” Chandler said. “Thanks to our partners, we were also able to provide mini-grants for implementing those planned projects.”

The Louise Community Missionary Baptist Food Pantry in Humphreys County participated in the first cohort of the Healthy Hub Initiative, a program developed by AIM for CHangE. The 2020 census reported the town of Louise has a population of just 178 people.

“More senior citizens live in Louise now than ever before, because of the decline in jobs here,” said Debbie Hill, who operates the food pantry with a team of volunteers from the church. “There is no grocery store here and nowhere for people shop.”

Hill and her husband, Pastor Cleotha, saw the need for a food pantry to be able to provide more food and healthier food for local residents. The church started the food pantry in 2022.

“Many of our clients have chronic illnesses or are disabled,” Hill said. “AIM for CHangE taught us about client choice and the mini-grant enabled us to get fresh fruits and vegetables and a generator. It makes our clients feel good to be able to choose their own food like in a grocery store, especially when there are more fresh options available.”

The Louise Food Pantry serves between 75 and 85 people monthly, which is a substantial portion of the community.

“The Healthy Hub Initiative was really a blessing to us,” Hill said. “It was wonderful to meet people from other pantries and a valuable learning experience.”

For more information on AIM for CHangE and how it is helping to reduce obesity and improve the health of Mississippi communities, visit the MSU Extension website.