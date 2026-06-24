Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Representative John Crawford Present TOP Grant for Bristol Public Library

June 23, 2026



CONTACT:

Ben Hill

615.253.1811

Ben.Hill@tnsos.gov

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Representative John Crawford today presented an $18,126 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Bristol Public Library. The funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy training and internal connectivity at the library.

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Public libraries are vital resources in building strong communities in Tennessee,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development as well as the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings

available at our local libraries across the state.”

“This significant grant will strengthen Bristol Public Library’s offerings by expanding digital literacy training opportunities, allowing more families in Sullivan County to learn and get connected,” said Representative Crawford. “I’m grateful to the staff and board members for their hard work and commitment to serving our community.”

"The Bristol Public Library provides valuable educational opportunities and resources for residents of all ages,” said Senator Bobby Harshbarger. “This funding will help expand digital literacy programming and strengthen services that support lifelong learning."

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants can include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet connectivity and access at each library.

This year, $296,626 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 49 public libraries across Tennessee. Grant awards are in the amount of up to $20,000.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

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