Berlin Barracks / DUI #2, False Information to Police Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3005007
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2026 at 2:33 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 46.6, Berlin, Vermont
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #2, False Information to Police Officer
ACCUSED: Joseph F. Henry
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/23/2026, at approximately 2:33 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a disabled vehicle located on Interstate 89 North near Mile Marker 46.6 in the Town of Berlin, Vermont. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the scene, and subsequent investigation revealed that 38-year-old Joseph F. Henry was operating his motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Henry was arrested for DUI #2 and False Information to Police then transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Criminal Division on 07/09/2026, at 8:30 AM, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2026 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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