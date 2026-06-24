Berlin Barracks / DUI #2, False Information to Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3005007

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2026 at 2:33 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 46.6, Berlin, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #2, False Information to Police Officer

ACCUSED: Joseph F. Henry

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/23/2026, at approximately 2:33 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a disabled vehicle located on Interstate 89 North near Mile Marker 46.6 in the Town of Berlin, Vermont. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the scene, and subsequent investigation revealed that 38-year-old Joseph F. Henry was operating his motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Henry was arrested for DUI #2 and False Information to Police then transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Criminal Division on 07/09/2026, at 8:30 AM, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2026 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.