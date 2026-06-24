worldie launches one of the first multi-sport kids shoes built for young athletes

worldie multi-sport kid shoes | 3 colorways

Available June 24 in three limited colorways, worldie gives young athletes one shoe for summer camps, practices, games, and everything in between.

SEATTLE AND DENVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents of multi-sport kids know the shoe pile adds up fast. Today, worldie launches with a multi-sport shoe built for young athletes who move from practice days to sideline warmups, backyard drills, training sessions, summer camp, school, and everyday play.Following a successful Kickstarter debut last September, worldie is now available to the public for the first time in three limited colorways: sunbeam, lava, and switchback. Quantities are limited.Founded by Aaron Faison in Seattle, Washington, and Brandan Ward in Denver, Colorado, worldie was created to solve a familiar problem for sports families: kids are playing more, moving more, and growing fast, while parents are still managing too many shoes for too many moments. Soccer, baseball, flag football, basketball, school, summer camp, travel, and neighborhood play can all require different footwear, even when kids are moving between activities in the same day.worldie is designed for young athletes playing multiple sports: slip on before practice, wear through warmups, use for backyard drills, take to training, pack for camp, wear to school, and keep wearing after the game.“Parents of multi-sport kids are constantly managing the next practice, the next game, the next growth spurt, and the next pair of shoes,” said Brandan Ward, Co-Founder of worldie. “We built worldie to simplify that routine with one shoe that can handle the movement between practices, games, training, and everything after.”“We started worldie because we think kids deserve better,” said Aaron Faison, Co-Founder of worldie. “Kids shouldn’t be forced to wear shoes that were designed for adult feet and then shrunken down. They deserve a shoe that is built for them from the ground up. That meant starting with growing feet, real movement, and the way young athletes actually play.”Built with a secure slip-on fit, natural flexibility, waterproof protection, breathable comfort, machine-washable materials, and reinforced high-wear zones, worldie is made for the places active kids wear shoes out first. Kids can get them on quickly before practice, stay comfortable through movement, wash them after muddy fields or wet grass, and wear them again the next day.Each launch order includes a $10 Adventure Credit Gift Card that can be used toward a future pair for growing feet, another child, or passed along to friends and family to use for their own children.Free shipping is available throughout Washington and Colorado.worldie is available now in limited quantities at https://worldiebrand.com . The launch collection can be found at https://worldiebrand.com/collections/all

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