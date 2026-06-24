Broadsign and Mirakl Ads Announce Strategic Partnership to Unify Online and In-Store Retail Media

CANNES, FRANCE, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the 73rd Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Mirakl, the Operating System for Intelligent Commerce, and Broadsign, the leading global platform for managing and monetising out-of-home (OOH) media, announced a strategic partnership that bridges the gap between digital retail media channels and in-store advertising. The collaboration will enable more retailers and brands to activate, manage, and measure campaigns across the entire shopper journey through a single platform.As retail media continues to mature, advertisers are increasingly demanding omnichannel solutions that better reflect how consumers shop: researching online, then purchasing in-store. However, executing retail media campaigns across online, offline, and in-store channels today typically involves separate vendor management, fragmented planning processes, and siloed reporting. This partnership sets out to change that by integrating Mirakl Ads’ retail media solution for eCommerce and digital marketplaces with Broadsign’s in-store media platform For Mirakl’s Retail customers, leveraging the integration will ensure a unified buying experience for their advertisers: one campaign brief and one point of contact, covering both e-commerce placements and in-store digital screens. The partnership opens a new path to monetizing physical in-store assets alongside existing online inventory. It unlocks incremental revenue while giving advertisers omnichannel reach.As the two companies build the integration, retailer control will be central: Mirakl Ads will power the retail media network, while the Broadsign Platform manages the technical delivery of in-store content. Retailers retain full ownership of their data, shopper experience, inventory, and pricing decisions, while maintaining the flexibility to build on existing technology investments. Advertisers benefit from a consolidated view of campaign performance across online and in-store channels, so every dollar spent can be measured, compared, and optimized across the full shopper journey.“Retail media has evolved rapidly, but online, offline, and in-store are often still treated as separate channels, leading to missed opportunities and revenue,” said Mats Klevjer, Director of Partnerships for Retail Media, Broadsign. “Our work with Mirakl Ads on this integration breaks down those barriers, helping retailers give advertisers the ability to transact on in-store screens with the same ease and performance metrics they expect of digital campaigns.”“Retailers are asking for solutions that maximize the value of every customer touchpoint, both digital and physical,” said Octavie Gosselin, Vice President of Mirakl Ads. “By partnering with Broadsign, we are setting out to build a truly unified omnichannel retail media platform. Brands will be able to benefit from a single campaign brief covering both their online and in-store presence, and the opportunity ahead, for retailers, advertisers, and the broader ecosystem, is significant.”Both companies are actively bringing this omnichannel vision to life, with phased capabilities expected to expand. The integration is anticipated to launch in Q3, with beta testing already underway.About BroadsignBroadsign develops the leading global platform for managing and monetizing out-of-home (OOH) media. The company, which also operates Place Exchange by Broadsign, the largest independent SSP for Digital OOH, empowers media owners, media buyers, and retailers to harness the power and reach of out-of-home to connect with audiences in ways unlike any other advertising channel. More than 2.8 million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, grocery and convenience stores, health clinics, transit systems, and more run on Broadsign.About MiraklFounded in 2012, Mirakl has been at the forefront of marketplace innovation, empowering every business to compete in the platform economy. Today, Mirakl’s operating system combines an enterprise marketplace solution (Mirakl Platform) that enables retailers and B2B organizations to launch, scale, and operate marketplaces and dropship, AI-powered multichannel selling (Mirakl Connect), retail media (Mirakl Ads) and an agentic commerce infrastructure (Mirakl Nexus). With dual headquarters in Boston and Paris, Mirakl helps a global ecosystem of 450+ marketplaces (B2C and B2B) and a network of over 100k third-party marketplace sellers. Brands like Macy's, Decathlon, Carrefour, Asos, and Airbus Helicopters use Mirakl to grow their businesses in new and remarkable ways.

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