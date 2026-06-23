Carra vote explanations for the week of June 15, 2026

Wednesday, June 17th, 2026 :

I voted NO on HB 5456&57 (Rep. Schmaltz) would create the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Pilot Program Act. Would establish the fund to be used for grants made available under the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Pilot Program Act.

EXPLANATION: Creating a pilot program for hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments opens the door to another permanent, statewide program requiring funding. It is not fiscally prudent for the legislature to take action that is expected to expand government programs when this therapy is already legal.

PASSED: 65-42, PASSED: 65-42

I voted YES on HB 5983&84 (Reps. Wilson, DeBoer) would amend the Revised School Code to allow schools to operate a public innovative program offering a competency-based education to K-12 students. Would amend the School Aid Act to allow MDE to waive any student membership and state aid requirements as necessary to enable the operation of the public innovation program.

EXPLANATION: Schools are currently prohibited from operating a public innovation program, which includes CTE, internships, and apprenticeships among other productive instruction methods. Competency is a better indicator of educational outcomes than compliance with one-size-fits-all requirements. Recognizing greater flexibility is a step in the right direction to improve quality learning in taxpayer funded schools.

PASSED: 107-0, PASSED: 107-0

I voted YES on HB 5845 (Rep. Wortz) would require that all electronic poll book flash drives used at any primary or election must be carefully preserved for 22 months in alignment with the federal schedule for data retention.

EXPLANATION: The Secretary of State, who has more unfavorable election-related lawsuits than any of her predecessors, introduced Ruleset 14, which would provide for the deletion of certain electronic poll book data shortly after certification. Federal and state law provide 22 months for data retention of all election records. It is crucial that the legislature act to preserve election integrity, especially when the Secretary of State has shown an eagerness to illegally change electoral data procedures using administrative powers.

PASSED: 62-45

I voted YES on HB 5712 (Rep. Kuhn) would clarify that an opinion issued by the attorney general is only advisory and does not have legal authority.

EXPLANATION: The legislature, governor, auditor general, treasurer, or any other state officer can submit a question to the attorney general for a legal opinion. Currently, the attorney general’s opinion is often considered legally binding.

PASSED: 58-49

I voted YES on HB 5814 (Rep. Maddock) would limit retroactive Medicaid coverage to one month for the Healthy Michigan Expansion and two months for traditional Medicaid, in accordance with the Working Families Tax Cuts Act.

EXPLANATION: The State adopted Obama-era Medicaid expansions through the Healthy Michigan Plan, which provides retroactive coverage for approved applicants. The federal Working Families Tax Cuts Act reigned in these expenses by limiting retroactive coverage to two months for traditional Medicaid and one month for expanded Medicaid recipients. Aligning with this standard while affording flexibility to further limit retroactive coverage will reduce the exorbitant expenses posed by Medicaid on Michigan taxpayers.

PASSED: 57-50

I voted YES on HB 5779-5783 (Reps. Harris, McFall, Schuette, Lightner, B.Carter) would amend the requirements to apply to form a domestic credit union to include verification that the prospective credit union has a firm commitment from a federally authorized insurer or a private insurer. Would amend the requirements for a credit union converting a mutual savings bank or association to include qualification for private insurance. Would update the criteria that the Director of DIFS is to use when considering a foreign credit union’s application. Would ensure that domestic credit unions, that are not corporate credit unions, are permitted to use private share and deposit account insurance from a qualified private insurer. Would permit the Director of DIFS to share documents related to credit union oversight with private insurers of those credit unions.

EXPLANATION: Currently, domestic credit unions can only seek their baseline insurance coverage from the federal government. Recognizing the ability of credit unions to seek this coverage from providers in the private sector is a step towards a freer market.

PASSED: 107-0, PASSED: 107-0, PASSED: 107-0, PASSED: 107-0, PASSED: 107-0

I voted NO on HB 5069 (Rep. Outman) would ban the sale of foods that contain certain additives.

EXPLANATION: Given the momentum of the MAHA movement, many consumers will not purchase products containing these additives. This reflects a proper market correction. Government should not coerce consumer choice and instead should be less involved in manipulating the food on our plates. The court of public perception should persuade others and impact consumption habits.

PASSED: 56–51

I voted YES on HB 5645 (Rep. Green) would place sole regulatory authority for privately owned cervid operations under the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD).

EXPLANATION: Streamlining regulations for deer farming reduces government’s total burden on this industry. Currently, deer farming is regulated by both MDARD and the DNR at the state level. Consolidating regulation to MDARD alone is a step in the right direction and eliminates fees and regulations currently imposed by the DNR.

PASSED: 103-4

I voted YES on HB 6038 (Rep. DeBoyer) would provide a deadline for EGLE to require changes to wetland permit applications.

EXPLANATION: Setting parameters on how EGLE requires modifications to wetland permit applications provides clarity for developers and holds the department accountable to a set procedure.

PASSED: 61-46

I voted YES on HB 5551 (Rep. Tisdel) would modify requirements for backflow prevention testing.

EXPLANATION: Due to a 2023 joint interpretive statement issued by LARA’s Bureau of Construction and EGLE, backflow prevention testing required both ASSE 5110 certification and a plumbing license. Clarifying that the longstanding ASSE 5110 certification is sufficient to perform this test streamlines regulatory burdens imposed by unelected bureaucrats.

PASSED: 58-49

I voted YES on HB 5506 (Rep. Kuhn) would prohibit local officials from lobbying outside of the function of their local office.

EXPLANATION: Lobbying is not limited to state and federal government, as local government officials have been lobbied and lobbied on behalf of their own interests. To ensure government accountability, it is sensible to limit the ability of local government officials to lobby for compensation. They may still advocate for their beliefs, but they may not leverage their position for compensation.

PASSED: 98-9

Thursday, June 18th, 2026 :

I voted NO on HB 5081 (Rep. Schmaltz) would require public school districts, intermediate school districts (ISDs), and public school academies to employ at least 1 teacher who is tasked with assisting students with dyslexia and has received training in Orton-Gillingham approach principles.

EXPLANATION: Schools should not have to navigate another state-imposed requirement pertaining to employment as Michigan navigates a teacher shortage. Further, the state should not mandate a single approach to dyslexia when other methods may already exist or emerge in the future as viable alternatives.

PASSED: 66-40

I voted NO on HB 5646 (Rep. Kelly) would require educator preparation program instructors to receive science of reading training.

EXPLANATION: Language Arts Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) is a professional learning program intended to instruct prospective educators in the science of reading. Competition should be encouraged in literacy instruction models, and government should not mandate one particular program over another. Education instructors and future teachers should be free to choose an alternative that proves itself effective. Mandating a single training method stifles competition and what may someday be a better model.

PASSED: 104-2

I voted NO on HB 5697 (Rep. DeBoer) would require K-5 public school teachers to receive science of reading training.

EXPLANATION: Currently, thousands of Michigan teachers already choose to complete LETRS training. The optional model has shown success, and leaving it to the volition of teachers and local school districts is more prudent than imposing a statewide mandate on their training with this one-size-fits-all approach. Furthermore, implementing this requirement is projected to cost taxpayers upwards of $75 million.

PASSED: 104-2

I voted YES on HB 5957 (Rep. DeBoer) extends nonrenewable temporary teaching certificates for out-of-state teachers to 3 years.

EXPLANATION: Currently, out-of-state teachers seeking their certification are eligible for a temporary teaching certificate, which is valid for one year. Given the requirements teachers must navigate in obtaining their credentials, it is good to extend the temporary certificate to three years so that teachers can focus more of their time on doing what they do best, educating the leaders of tomorrow.

PASSED: 105-0

I voted YES on HB 6016 (Rep. Koleszar) would eliminate a sunset on a provision allowing individuals to gain interim teaching certificates for special education via an alternate route.

EXPLANATION: Interim teaching certificates for teachers pursuing an alternative route to teach special education were first established in 2020, though they were set to expire after a certain period of time. There is a shortage of special education teachers, and these interim teaching certificates address the shortage by recognizing a clear pathway for teachers pursuing an alternative route to certification. Codifying flexibility will help ensure that prospective special education teachers are able to more easily access job opportunities.

PASSED: 105-0

I voted YES on HB 5989 (Rep. Smit) would rename a portion of M-40 in Allegan County as the Chief David Haverdink Memorial Highway.

EXPLANATION: Dedicating a portion of M-40 to Chief David Haverdink is a meaningful way to honor his legacy of honorable service.

PASSED: 105-0

I voted YES on HB 5931 (Rep. Aragona) would create an online submission option for cigar bar exemption renewal applications.

EXPLANATION: To comply with the Michigan Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law, cigar bars currently have to undergo an arduous renewal process with MDHHS. The renewal form is 48 pages long, and MDHHS is stringent with formatting requirements. These tedious requirements are unnecessary, and it is proper to simplify the renewal process by providing an online option. MDHHS would also be accountable to conduct its review in a timely manner, whereas in the past they have ghosted cigar bars for months at a time.

PASSED: 99-7