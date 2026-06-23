Rep. Bruck: From Selfridge to drone warfare, Michigan is leading the future of defense

State Rep. William Bruck last week welcomed Brig. Gen. Daniel J. Kramer II, Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the Michigan Air National Guard, to the House Oversight Subcommittee on Homeland Security & Foreign Influence for a briefing on major military investments that are transforming Michigan into a national leader in defense readiness and next-generation warfare training.

Kramer’s presentation focused on the recently secured $152 million state investment for critical runway upgrades at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, the future of the base, NADWC (National All-Domain Warfighting Center), and Michigan’s emergence as a national leader in drone technology and next-generation defense capabilities.

Kramer began his presentation by recapping the long-standing runway encroachment issues that prevented Selfridge from seriously competing for new fighter missions, raising concerns about its long-term viability. That trajectory changed when President Donald Trump committed a new F-15EX fighter mission to the base. However, securing the fighter jets required addressing the runway issue first.

In response, House Republicans led the way in securing $152 million in state funding for the Selfridge runway project, a move that not only keeps the fighter mission on schedule but also unlocks significant federal investment to modernize and recapitalize the base.

Kramer said the funding has helped put Selfridge on a path toward becoming one of the premier air bases in the country.

“We couldn’t be happier with the direction we’re going in the state of Michigan,” Kramer told lawmakers.

Bruck said the investment represents a turning point for both Selfridge and Michigan’s future role in national defense.

“We’re part of history. Movers and shakers,” said Bruck (R-Erie Township). “The work being done today is securing Selfridge’s future for the next half century and growing Michigan’s role as a critical component of our nation’s defense strategy.”

Kramer also emphasized Michigan’s growing role in advanced drone warfare and counter-uncrewed aerial systems capabilities. The discussion highlighted the critical importance of counter-UAS in protecting military installations at home as well as supporting American forces abroad.

“The nature of warfare is changing,” said Bruck. “You’ve got to have counter-UAS capability. Whether we’re talking about defending Selfridge, protecting other bases here at home, or supporting our fighting forces overseas, this is no longer optional. It’s critical.”

Kramer also discussed Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, which presents a one-of-a-kind all-domain training environment, allowing military personnel to train across land, air, maritime, cyber and space domains in a realistic environment. That includes live-fire training, air-to-air maneuvers, maritime and littoral operations, electronic warfare, cyber defense, space-based intelligence capabilities, and advanced drone operations.

Bruck said those capabilities set Michigan apart.

“What makes Michigan different is that we can train for real-world warfare in a real-world environment,” Bruck said. “The terrain, the airspace, the water, the cyber capabilities, it all comes together here in a way very few places can match.”

Kramer highlighted the National All-Domain Warfighting Center’s recent designation as the nation’s first Deep Uncrewed Aerial Systems Training Range, positioning the state at the forefront of emerging military technologies and drone warfare training. The designation has already attracted major Department of War events, including the recent Drone Dominance experimentation exercise, which brought more than 100 contractors to demonstrate advanced drone technologies.

Bruck said the Selfridge modernization effort and the NADWC designation are two major wins that position Michigan as a national leader in the future of defense.

“These major wins are further proof that our state is leading the way on the future of drone technology, advanced warfighting and defense innovation,” Bruck said. “We’re training not only to defend the United States but also to prepare for the future of warfare, and it’s all being done right here in Michigan.”