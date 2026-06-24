AI Vendtures Launches to Build the Future of Autonomous Food

AI Vendtures™ Heavendly™

Food Automation Pioneers Return to the Industry as Technology, Consumer Behavior, and AI Converge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Vendtures ™ today announced its launch as an operating platform focused on acquiring, building, investing in, and scaling autonomous food technologies. The company was founded by Doron Fetman, Wayne Feder, and Toby Hassan-Fishman, food automation pioneers and venture builders who aim to accelerate the next generation of food innovation through strategic partnerships, operational excellence, and AI-powered infrastructure.AI Vendtures was founded on the belief that many of the most promising food automation technologies fail not because of the technology itself, but because they lack the operational infrastructure, strategic partnerships, consumer adoption, and market access required to scale.The company combines decades of experience across food automation, operations, technology, branding, and business transformation to identify and scale technologies that are reshaping how food is prepared, distributed, and delivered.“Twenty years ago, we believed food automation would transform the industry. The technology was right, but the timing wasn’t,” said Doron Fetman, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of AI Vendtures. “Today, consumers, operators, artificial intelligence, robotics, and market demand have finally aligned. What was once the right technology at the wrong time has become the right technology at the right time.”In 2006, Fetman helped pioneer the hot food automation category with groundbreaking technology capable of delivering restaurant-quality food from frozen to hot in under 90 seconds, using proprietary oven technology rather than a microwave. At a time when consumers were still unfamiliar with automated food experiences, his innovations helped introduce the concept to the mainstream and laid the foundation for a category that has since evolved into a global industry.Fetman and Hassan-Fishman are also the Co-Founders of EFFX AI , an advisory, implementation, and venture-building company that helps organizations transform operations, integrate emerging technologies, and build scalable businesses. Together, they previously built and led Eff Creative Group, a four-time Inc. 500 digital innovation firm, helping clients launch products, platforms, and technologies across multiple industries worldwide.As its anchor concept, AI Vendtures will focus on the continued growth and expansion of Hot Nosh, a proven autonomous food concept currently in its 18th consecutive season at Fenway Park under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Wayne Feder.Feder is the Founder and CEO of Hot Nosh Boston and has spent nearly two decades operating one of the most recognized autonomous food programs in the United States. Through his work at Fenway Park and other high-profile venues, he has been at the forefront of automated food service operations, helping demonstrate that consumers are willing to embrace high-quality food delivered through automated experiences.Building on that foundation, AI Vendtures is actively developing the next generation of autonomous food experiences, combining lessons learned from years of real-world operation with advances in robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, and consumer engagement. Advances in food robotics now make it possible to prepare and serve a far broader range of meals on demand, with the speed, consistency, and quality that earlier systems could not match.The company’s portfolio strategy begins with Hot Nosh and is designed to expand through a combination of strategic investments, operating partnerships, joint ventures, exclusive market rights, and acquisitions across the autonomous food landscape.“Hot Nosh is in its 18th season at Fenway Park, and over that time we’ve seen consumer behavior evolve dramatically,” said Wayne Feder, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AI Vendtures. “What excites me today isn’t just the technology. It’s the fact that consumers are ready for it. The combination of automation, AI, changing expectations, and proven operational models has created an opportunity unlike anything we’ve seen before.”Unlike companies built around a single machine or technology, AI Vendtures is building a scalable operating platform capable of supporting multiple food automation concepts under a unified infrastructure. Through strategic investments, partnerships, operating expertise, and AI-driven intelligence, the company intends to serve consumers wherever food is needed, from stadiums and airports to hospitals, universities, corporate campuses, and beyond.To support its growing portfolio, AI Vendtures has also launched Heavendly ™, the company’s consumer-facing brand. While AI Vendtures serves as the platform behind the technologies, partnerships, and operations, Heavendly is the brand consumers will encounter when ordering food through the company’s autonomous food experiences.The company is actively evaluating additional strategic investments, joint ventures, operating partnerships, and market expansion opportunities across the autonomous food ecosystem.“The future of food isn’t one machine, one product, or one technology,” said Toby Hassan-Fishman, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy & Brand Officer of AI Vendtures. “It’s an ecosystem of technologies, brands, partnerships, and experiences. AI Vendtures was created to identify opportunities, build the infrastructure behind them, and help scale the innovations that will define the next generation of food service.”As autonomous food continues its transition from emerging category to mainstream consumer behavior, AI Vendtures intends to help shape that future by bringing together technology, operations, intelligent systems, strategic partnerships, and consumer-focused brands under one platform.About AI Vendtures:AI Vendtures is an operating platform focused on acquiring, building, investing in, and scaling autonomous food technologies. Through strategic partnerships, operational expertise, and AI-powered infrastructure, the company is building a portfolio of businesses designed to transform how food is prepared, distributed, delivered, and experienced. Headquartered in New York, AI Vendtures is led by industry veterans Doron Fetman, Wayne Feder, and Toby Hassan-Fishman.For media inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact:

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