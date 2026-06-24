POSTPONED: Lane closures on I-70 near mile marker 85 for bridge demolition

The work below is POSTPONED. A revision will be sent when a new schedule is finalized.

SALINE COUNTY – Crews will be conducting lane closures on Interstate 70 near mile marker 85.8 from Wednesday, June 24 at approximately 7 a.m. until Friday, June 26 at approximately 7 a.m., for the demolition of the Nitrogen Ave. bridge over I-70. During the demolition, I-70 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The Nitrogen Ave. bridge will close for demolition on Wednesday, July 24 and the new bridge is expected to be completed in Dec. 2026. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris form the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).