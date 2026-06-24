Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,295 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,005 in the last 365 days.

Nighttime Lane Reductions Scheduled on Eastbound I-70 in Montgomery and Warren Counties

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, the eastbound left lanes of Interstate 70 will be reduced to one lane for guard cable repair work on June 23 – 25.

Work will occur at various locations between mile marker 170.8, east of the Danville Exit 170 in Montgomery County to mile marker 198.9, west of the Wright City Exit 199 in Warren County. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working during the nighttime hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Work with Us! For the safety of all travelers and workers, please be attentive in work zones. Buckle up, slow down and put your phone down to eliminate distractions. #BUPD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nighttime Lane Reductions Scheduled on Eastbound I-70 in Montgomery and Warren Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.