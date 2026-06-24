Nighttime Lane Reductions Scheduled on Eastbound I-70 in Montgomery and Warren Counties

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, the eastbound left lanes of Interstate 70 will be reduced to one lane for guard cable repair work on June 23 – 25.

Work will occur at various locations between mile marker 170.8, east of the Danville Exit 170 in Montgomery County to mile marker 198.9, west of the Wright City Exit 199 in Warren County. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working during the nighttime hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Work with Us! For the safety of all travelers and workers, please be attentive in work zones. Buckle up, slow down and put your phone down to eliminate distractions. #BUPD